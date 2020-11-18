Thanksgiving is going to look a lot different in 2020, as the coronavirus pandemic will force many people to celebrate the holiday solo or in much smaller groups than usual. Thankfully, a fan-fave and newbie culinary artist is coming to the rescue to help you whip up a proper Turkey Day feast for your inner circle, or even just for yourself. Ahead of the big day, Selena Gomez's Selena + Chef 2020 Thanksgiving special will be the perfect watch to pick up some last-minute cooking tips.

Gomez premiered her socially distant cooking series in August on HBO Max, and although its first season ended after 10 episodes, Gomez surprised fans with an announcement that a special Friendsgiving episode would be released on Thursday, Nov. 19. In a short teaser for the episode, Gomez teams up with Food Network star Aarti Sequeira to prepare a Thanksgiving meal perfect for a small group of friends. In her caption, Gomez revealed she'd never cooked a turkey before this episode, so expect a bit of struggling, but also some great instructions for anyone else who's never dealt with turkey before.

The Friendsgiving episode comes nearly three months after the first season of Selena + Chef ended, and it precedes the already-ordered second season, which will likely arrive in 2021.

Gomez created Selena + Chef while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to learn to cook while at home. Each episode of the series sees Gomez make a gourmet meal with the help of a famous chef via video call. The first season featured some hilariously candid moments between Gomez and her grandparents and friends, plus a special cameo from Taylor Swift.

On top of the second season of Selena + Chef, Gomez is gearing up for a very busy 2021 with a ton of upcoming projects. She'll make her long-awaited return to scripted television in Hulu's comedy series Only Murders in the Building, co-starring with Steve Martin and Martin Short. She's also set to star in the high-fashion thriller Dollhouse and play the trailblazing mountain climber Silvia Vasquez-Lavado in the biopic In the Shadow of the Mountain.

Check out the Selena + Chef Friendsgiving special when it drops on HBO Max on Thursday, Nov. 19.