Miley Cyrus really did something when she started her Instagram talk show, Bright Minded. The series has already seen guests like Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Hailey Bieber, Hilary Duff and so many more use the platform to share both personal information about their private lives and hilarious stories with fans. Selena Gomez's quotes about Miley Cyrus prove there is a deep, mutual respect between the longtime pals.

During Gomez's chat with Cyrus on April 3, the former Wizards of Waverly Place star spoke openly about her mental health and recent bipolar diagnosis. Gomez, who is known to choose the platforms she uses to discuss personal matters wisely, revealed she felt comfortable speaking to Cyrus about these matters for a variety of reasons. It didn't take long for Gomez to decide she wanted to join Cyrus' Bright Minded as a guest.

“I happened to catch it one day and loved what she was doing and knew I wanted to be a guest,” Gomez explained to The Wall Street Journal, adding that she “liked the rawness of the show."

Cyrus and Gomez go way back to their Disney Channel days, but it seems Gomez's respect for Cyrus has only gotten greater over the years. Gomez gushed about Cyrus' unique way of making her guests feel at home during their talks, sharing,

I feel like people are yearning for that type of realism right now. Not something overly produced. Miley has never been afraid to take risks or put herself out there. This new role really seems to suit her, and you can tell she’s really enjoying herself.

You can watch Gomez and Cyrus' full chat below.

Cyrus also spoke to WSJ about how she was able to score such awesome guests — and it comes back to her ability to connect with people on a personal level.

"I am the ultimate slide-into-the-DMs," Cyrus shared. "This is the way that I have communicated and actually gotten things done for years.”

Cyrus also had a hilarious approach to celebs who didn't answer her right away, saying she'd continue to send them a smiley emoji “for, like, 10 days in a row."

Luckily, when it came to getting Gomez on the show, Cyrus had no problem. Cyrus is currently taking a break from filming Bright Minded, but from the sounds of it, Gomez wouldn't mind making a second appearance on the show in the future.