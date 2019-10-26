Selena Gomez’s Quote About Taylor Swift’s Friendship Is Why They’re BFF Goals

If you want further proof that Taylor Swift is a proud member of Selena Gomez's girl squad, a new interview is shedding light on their close relationship over the years. Tay has made no secret of the fact that she's a big fan of Gomez's latest songs, "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," and now, the "Good For You" songstress is returning the love. Selena Gomez’s quote about Taylor Swift’s friendship highlights how the "Wildest Dreams" singer was there for her during one of her toughest breakups, and it's total BFF goals.

Ever since Gomez released her two breakup anthems, fans and fellow musicians alike have complimented the songstress on the emotional depth of the two tracks, which are rumored to be about former on-and-off boyfriend Justin Bieber, whom she dated sporadically in 2011, 2013, and again in 2018. A few months after the couple ended things for good last year, the "Sorry" hitmaker moved on with Hailey Bieber, whom he recently tied the knot with again in front of family and friends.

Swift was one of the most vocal proponents of Gomez's new sound, taking to her Instagram Story shortly after the release of "Lose You To Love Me" to call it a "triumph." She wrote, "This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolutely favorite song she's put out yet."

While sitting down with Zane Lowe on Friday, Oct. 25 for his Apple Music Beats 1 show, "New Music Daily," Swift again reiterated how much she respected her bestie for the transformation that details in the track while calling her a "revelation," per Elle.

"She came over, she played me the video. I'm so proud of her. She's been through so much," she reportedly told the host. "I've watched so much happen in her life and had a front row seat to so much, and I'm so proud of her. She is such a revelation because now she's making her best stuff. I am 100 percent convinced this is the best thing she's done so far."

While Swift didn't call out Bieber by name, she did hint at their breakup when she said, "I'm really excited because when somebody has had great life experience, has had really tough things they've had to go through and they can process that and make art that's going to help other people. That's what kind of song this is."

Unsurprisingly, Gomez got visibly emotional when she heard Swift's words played back to her.

"[Taylor has been an] amazing [friend]. For sure. She was frustrated when I was frustrated. She was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side," she told Lowe. "I think they visibly saw me in so much pain and they didn't want it for me. [But] they never stopped loving me."

She revealed that she'd played the track to the most important people in her life before its release, "I played her the song, and I played it with her mom and dad and I showed her the video and her mom and Taylor started crying."

"It wasn't because the song was emotional," she clarified, saying that the message of the song was a cathartic moment for all parties involved. "It was just because the first thing they said to me was, 'We're so happy that you're here. After seeing all of that, this is such a cool moment.' And that's a huge thing for me."

While Gomez weathered a tough couple of years filled with personal turmoil both on the relationship and health front, it sounds like she's emerging from her struggles stronger than ever — and she can count on her bestie to always have her back.