Selena Gomez's New Bangs Will Give You Serious Hair FOMO

Selena Gomez has been serving slay after slay since dropping her two comeback singles, the bad-betch anthem "Look At Her Now" and the I'm-not-crying-you're-crying ballad "Lose You To Love Me," but her latest might be the best look yet. Tons of papparazzi photos of Selena Gomez's new bangs are currently giving me life, and when you see them for yourself, you'll know why. Gomez has done everything from platinum blonde to bouncy bobs, but her new bangs give me '70s rockstar meets '90s supermodel energy, and my fingers are crossed that they're real. I've been let down by many a celeb faux-bang in my day, but Gomez looks so good, I'm hoping they're legit.

Gomez has been rocking a beautiful bob since her return to the music scene, but based on the latest snaps of her stepping out of a car in the world's cutest Canadian tuxedo, she's done more than just get bangs. The star's short strands seem to be filled out with some extensions that hit just below her shoulders, and she's amped up her caramel balayage, too. Warm-toned highlights are a huge trend for 2020, so as usual, our girl's look is on point.

Still, the star of the show is her new fringe:

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

So good, right? Gomez hasn't revealed her new 'do on social media just yet, but it's safe to say fans are already in love with it. Her decision to opt for lightweight curtain bangs instead of a heavy, straight-across shape is super chic, and given that they aren't super thick, I'm even more inclined to think she got them cut for real. Most clip-on bangs are quite thick, especially at the "root," so they can seamlessly blend in with one's actual hair. I'm not 100% certain, but these look like the real deal.

This isn't the singer's first rendez vous with bangs, though. She had some feathered fringe back in February 2018:

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And who could forget those chunky sidebangs from her Wizards of Waverly Place days?

Jason Merritt/TERM/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Are her new bangs real? Will she keep them in the new year? So many questions, and so few answers, but one thing's for sure — girl looks good with some fringe.