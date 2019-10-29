The internet is a wild place, folks. On Monday, Oct. 28, Selena Gomez praised Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand, SKIMS, and the photo set members of the Swiftie Twittersphere off. That's right, Selena Gomez's Instagram promoting SKIMS has some Taylor Swift fans pissed.

Let's get into it. While Gomez was in New York City promoting her two new singles — "Lose You to Love Me" and "Look at Her Now" — she snapped a mirror selfie wearing a black, one-piece undergarment from the brand. Alongside the Instagram Story, Gomez gushed that SKIMS are "legit" and "so freaking comfortable."

While the post seemed harmless to some fans, some Swift stans couldn't stand the fact that Gomez would support Kim Kardashian, who has famously feuded with the Wizards of Waverly Place alum's BFF.

In case you're not familiar with the drama, Swift and Kardashian have publicly been on the outs since 2016 when Kanye West released his song "Famous" that featured some less-than-ideal lyrics about Swift. After Swift denied that she gave West her blessing to use the lyrics, Kardashian publicly leaked footage of their phone call to Snapchat in which Swift and West discuss the song. It's a lot. Check out our timeline of their beef here to get all of the complicated details on how their feud has escalated over the past decade.

Here's what some Twitter users had to say about Gomez's Instagram post.

However, many fans of Gomez and Swift were quick to point out that it wasn't a big deal and encouraged Swifties to calm down and stop bullying Gomez for feeling confident enough to post the snap.

But it seems the backlash from Swift's fan base caught the attention of Gomez, who deleted the IG Story and with a tribute to Swift, she made it clear she in no way intended to shade her BFF. "My ride or die," Gomez wrote alongside a selfie with Swift. "I would die for this one."

The former Disney Channel star added: "Thank you for forever being by my side. You have taught me so much, walked through all of this with me, STAYED and you remind me to be a better, human being. I'm on your side for life."

Days prior to the chatter on Twitter, Swift made it clear she's a huge fan of Gomez's new songs, writing on her Instagram that "Lose You to Love Me" is her "absolute favorite song" Gomez has "put out yet."

Gomez later dished on her close bond with Swift during an Oct. 25 interview with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music Beats 1 show, New Music Daily.

"[Taylor has been an] amazing [friend]. For sure. She was frustrated when I was frustrated. She was sad when I was sad. But more than anything, my friends stood by my side," Gomez told Lowe. "I think they visibly saw me in so much pain and they didn't want it for me. [But] they never stopped loving me."

I think it's safe to say there are no hard feelings between Swift and Gomez following the SKIMS debacle. So cheers to a famous friendship that has weathered many storms and is still standing strong.