It’s a great time to be a Selenator. Fresh off the heels of her third studio album, “Rare,” Selena Gomez surprised fans by releasing her highly-anticipated song “Feel Me” as a bonus track on Feb. 21. Selena Gomez’s “Feel Me” lyrics are powerful, sending a clear message to an ex that she can never be forgotten. It’s an affirming and catchy bop that belongs on your breakup playlist ASAP.

On Instagram, Gomez revealed she was releasing the song at the request of fans. “On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since. Soo you asked and I listened. Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere,” she wrote. She first performed “Feel Me” back in 2016, and the song has lived on through live recordings ever since (garnering over 13 million views on YouTube). Gomez has never officially disclosed who the song is about, but when she first began performing it, she was in the midst of her on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber.

The lyrics paint a picture of a failed relationship that Gomez knew was something special. “No one love you like I love ya / Never cheat, never lie,” she sings. “Never put no one above ya / I gave you space and time.” She reminds her ex they’ll never find anyone like her. “We were one in a million / And love is hard to find.” In the chorus, Gomez makes it clear she hopes her ex still thinks about her. “Every time your lips touch another / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me / Every time you dance with somebody / I want you to feel me / I want you to feel me.”

Fans have been asking for a “Feel Me” drop for years now, and Gomez previously said she had no plans to release an official version. On Jan. 10, she responded to a fan on Twitter, saying, “That song was from when I was in a different place and doesn’t fit with where I am right now.” Apparently, she changed her mind, and the world is better for it. Fans can always count on Gomez to make bops that just get them, and this one is no exception.