If you're like me, you have a love-hate relationship with pilates. Sure, it's a killer workout, and you feel absolutely amazing and strong AF afterward, but let's be real — that sh*t is expensive as hell. Luckily, Selena Gomez's butt workout is about to bring pilates into the comfort of your very own home, and TBH, this is just another bullet point on the long list of reasons why we love her.

SELF reports that the "It Ain't Me" singer swears by her weekly Hot Pilates classes in Los Angeles (which, BTW, means she's doing pilates workouts in a room that's probably about 95 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit — bless your resilient soul, Selena). According to the outlet, these classes typically involve around 20 workout moves that challenge every part of your body, and honestly, I'm sweating just thinking about it.

As much as I'd love to do the exact same pilates class that Gomez hits up on the reg, sadly, I live in New York, and even more sadly, I am also disturbingly broke. Luckily, in a recent interview with E! News, Hot Pilates founder Shannon Nadj revealed some of Gomez's favorite pilates moves, and I for one could not be more grateful.

Gomez's go-to pilates exercises are all focused on the glutes, so if you're all about the #BootyGains, this home workout will be right up your alley.

To strengthen her glute muscles, Gomez includes intense moves like a side-kick series, all-fours straight leg lifts, and single-leg pelvic lifts into her pilates routine. What's especially awesome here is that none of these exercises require any equipment. Honestly, Selena's just making this as easy and as cheap as possible for everyone involved, and that's why she is truly the best.

Nadj told SELF that in Gomez's pilates classes, they like to focus on every angle of the butt, leaving no muscle forgotten or left behind. The "Same Old Love" singer's three favorite moves work the gluteus maximus and medius, which is key for a well-rounded glute workout (no pun intended). According to SELF, a lot of common butt workouts, like squats and lunges, tend to focus solely on the gluteus maximus, which is the largest muscle in your butt. But if you make it a point to target your gluteus medius, too, which is the smaller muscle on the outer side of your butt, this will help support your hips, as well as the rotational movement of your thighs, and it'll also help prevent injuries down the road.

My personal favorite of Gomez's three pilates moves is the single-leg pelvic lift, because honestly, even though it seems super easy, you start feeling the burn after only a few reps.

Howcast on YouTube

If this exercise feels a bit too challenging for your body, though, don't worry — you can try standard pelvic lifts, which will provide similar benefits without the added difficulty of raising one leg.

As for the side-kick series, you can literally do these moves right on your bedroom floor while you're watching back-to-back episodes of your favorite guilty-pleasure show on Netflix (Gossip Girl, anyone?).

DawnProductionsLLC on YouTube

Lazy exercise is the best type of exercise, amirite?

But, I won't lie to you, all-fours straight leg lifts will be a bit more difficult on your body. Try alternating sets of these bad boys with your side-kick moves to play around with the intensity of your routine.

expertvillage on YouTube

On the bright side, though, you can definitely continue your Gossip Girl marathon while you crank these moves out.

So, when you're ready, come and get some of Selena Gomez's challenging, and refreshingly affordable butt workouts (na na na na, na na na na — sorry, I had to).