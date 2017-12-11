Selena Gomez Likes Justin Bieber's Instagrams But Doesn't Follow Him, So That's Cute

Selena Gomez has proven that even international pop sensations creep on social media sometimes. The singer was called out by fans for liking one of Justin Bieber's Instagram pictures. Seems normal since Jelena is on the up-and-up, right? Actually, the simple like from Gomez surprised fans because she doesn't follow him on any social media platform. WAIT, WHAT? WHY? I understand your confusion. When Selena Gomez likes Justin Bieber's Instagram photos it definitely raises suspicions — both good and bad. Mainly, I'm glad I'm not alone in the #creeplife.

Gomez liking Bieber's photos could be seen as really sweet or weird, depending on your perspective. While some people think it's amazing the two are showing a little cyber PDA, others are wondering why she doesn't just follow him already. Like, WTF? We have photos of you kissing, Selena — the jig is up.

Selena was caught liking a photo of Bieber and his mother that the "Love Yourself" singer posted on Instagram on Dec. 9. Many fans were quick to comment that Gomez liked the photo which made us all wonder, "What does this mean?"

If she is creeping on Bieber's Instagram, I'm sure many of us can relate to Gomez on this one. We've all been there. Maybe she's trying to not obsess over him, but can't help herself? WE UNDERSTAND, SELENA.

Although Gomez refuses to follow Bieber on social media (and yet still like his photos), she has seemed to have hit it off with Bieber's mom. This could be the reasoning behind the whole random liking — maybe she just thinks Bieber's mom is chill AF.

Mama Bieber (aka Pattie Mallette) was asked about her son's relationship with Gomez at the Justice Speaks Holiday Luncheon benefit in L.A.

According to People, Mallette tried to keep it pretty reserved when speaking about Bieber and Gomez. She said,

I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her. I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.

Justin Bieber's mom is seriously the cutest. I'd be very interested to know what gave her and Gomez their "special bond." Mallette continued to explain that Bieber has been keeping his "focus on God," and is trying to find balance in his life. She said,

I think he’s just keeping his focus on God, and really trying to figure out what counts and what matters. I think he’s trying to be somehow normal in such an abnormal world, trying to find that balance. I feel like he’s growing up and I’m really proud of him.

Bieber and Gomez have both done a lot of soul searching the past few years of their lives — maybe that's something that has brought them back together.

After being named Billboard's Woman Of The Year, Gomez spoke out about Bieber and other friends who have impacted her life during an interview that was released on Nov. 30. She said,

I'm 25. I'm not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life. So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away. And [that goes for] people in general.

Gomez continued by saying that she's very content where she is in life now. She has taken her time away from friends and the spotlight, but is happy where she's ended up.

The singer continued,

I’ve had to accept where I am. It took me about five years and moments where I needed to step away and be alone and fight those fights on my own, or go away to a place where I could focus on that. And that time for me was so painful and really hard and very lonely. But I really, really felt that that’s what helped me feel satisfied with where I am.

Although Gomez doesn't touch on if she and Bieber are actually back together, she seems genuinely happy with her life. I can't wait to see what's in store for Gomez next. Hopefully, actually following Justin Bieber again on Instagram? I mean, it's a start.

