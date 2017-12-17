Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber’s Weekend Date Is The Literal Sweetest (No, Really)

Jelena took a chapter from Willy Wonka's book and used it as inspiration for an extra sweet evening out. Prepare to swoon — and feel slightly jealous — when you hear about Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's weekend date to the Sugar Factory candy restaurant in Washington. We can only hope they didn't forget to pack a goodie bag for us.

The two lovebirds, who have been seen canoodling for weeks, are almost certainly back on (we hope and pray), so it's only fitting that they embarked on the most adorable Saturday night date of all time. They were spotted boarding a private plane (which I presume is a lot like the F train) and heading toward Bellevue, Washington, a neighbor of Seattle, according to Cosmopolitan.

If your date involves air transportation, you have to make the accommodations worthwhile. Obviously, that means eating something delicious, hence the reason for Jelena's visit to the Bravern Mall's Sugar Factory. If I had a private plane and a captain that was willing to whisk me off to any location of my choosing, food would be the first priority when selecting a destination. Good pick, Jelena, I totally approve.

While there, the couple indulged in a 60-ounce drink called the Ocean Blue, according to Cosmo, which sounds fitting for a one-cup-two-straws type of situation. The light-blue drink featured what appear to be edible gummy sharks, so I'm totally in (as I'm always living every week like it's Shark Week). Once again, good pick Jelena.

When news broke that the two were in town for a sip of the Ocean Blue, people took to social media to post their sightings.

Although the store looked basically like unicorns and rainbows combined, Gomez was spotted in a floor-length black coat (and rocking her new blonde 'do). It was a completely different aesthetic than the Sugar Factory, but hey, whatever works.

Now that the two have been photographed and filmed spending more and more time together, it's natural that people want to hear the 4-1-1... so they headed straight to the source (kind of): Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette. She was questioned about her son's relationship on Dec. 9 during the Justice Speaks Holiday Luncheon benefit in L.A., according to People. Though at first she was reluctant to give away too much information, she did say,

I don’t know so much about their personal relationship because he doesn’t share a whole lot, but I love her. I support anything [he does], if he loves her I love her, and I’ve met her and we have a special bond so I think she’s precious. I can’t really speak on their relationship, that’s between them.

You hear that world? "Precious"! That's a mighty strong adjective, Ms. Mallette, and I hope you've realized what you've done here. Fans will hang on your every last word, especially one as lovely as "precious."

Though Bieb's other leading lady seemed to be pleased with the way in which the relationship was going, Gomez's loved ones are a little bit more reserved. A source revealed to E! News that the 25-year-old singer and actress' family feels as though it's too soon for her to bring her beau down south. The source said,

Selena felt it was too soon for Justin to come to Texas with her. Her family is still getting comfortable with the idea of them back together. Justin says he hopes he can spend Christmas with her but knows that it will take a very long time for her family to accept him back in.

Regardless, there seems to be no sign of these two slowing down. Their PDA is probably just as sweet as their Ocean Blue cocktail. Cheers to that, Jelena fans.

