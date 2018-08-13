Scott Disick's Quotes About Kourtney K. Show How Much Their Relationship Has Evolved

Have you heard the news? Kourtney Kardashian is single again! Of course you have, how could you miss it? This is huge, people! Inevitably, the question becomes: Will she and ex Scott Disick rekindle their rocky but epic romance once again? Sure, there was a lot of dysfunction in the relationship, but when you look back at all of Scott Disick's quotes about Kourtney Kardashian over the years, there's no question that there's still a lot of love between them.

It seems as though no matter how bad things got between these two over the years, they just weren't able to stay away from each other for long — whether that was romantically, or because they were peacefully co-parenting their three children together. Through all the ups and downs, their bond has ultimately proved to be unshakable, to the point where even Kardashian's sisters are totally shipping them to this day. It's hard not to root for these two. And sure, Disick is still currently in a relationship with Sofia Richie, which is a pretty significant impediment to a reunion. But what do you say we just put all that aside for a moment and remember all the things, sweet and sometimes bittersweet, that Disick has said about Kardashian over the years? Below, a walk down memory lane.

When he described falling in love with Kourtney OWN on YouTube “I never had a real serious relationship in my life and I just never trusted anybody. I never really trusted myself with anybody, so I never really opened up about anything. And then, when we met, it took a little bit of time … and then I realized that like I could actually be happy with somebody, and have like a best friend and a lover, and be able to do fun things with and not hate them the next day, and that was the first time I was able to feel comfortable with anybody and look at them every day and be like 'Oh my god I am so lucky, I love this person'." — In a 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's Next Chapter.

When he talked deserving her Giphy “Honestly, she’s pretty fantastic and really doesn’t do that much wrong, so I wish she did. It would make my life a little easier if she made more mistakes. But no, I mean I probably don't deserve such a good person, but she makes me better, so I do deserve that.” — In a 2012 interview with Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's Next Chapter.

On who she is and will always be to him Giphy "She's like the only person I've ever loved in my life. I think she's cute and stuff… Yeah, I try to f--k her like once a week.” — On the Keeping Up With The Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special

On repairing their relationship Giphy “I feel like all Kourtney ever wanted from me was for me to be sober and healthy and just be there to take care of my family. I've been really present and haven't been drinking. A year or so ago I think there was a point where we didn’t even speak or see each other, so this feels good.” — On an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

When Scott admitted he'd never be over her Giphy “I feel like I would never be over her, she's the love of my life." — On an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.