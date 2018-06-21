There is truly only one Scott Disick on this Earth. The iconic father of three may have charmed all of us through his brilliant one liners and witty commentary, but since he and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian called it quits in 2017 we've seen less of the television star. Well, Scott Disick's Instagram hints that he's "back," but my question is did he ever leave?

On June 20, Disick took to Instagram to share a photo of him rocking a chic salmon colored suit while leaning next to a vintage, blue Mercedes convertible. The photo is true Scott Disick through and through, but it's his caption that has my eyebrows raised. Along with the photo, Disick wrote a caption that says "the lord is back," and I need to know what that means right now.

For those who aren't avid Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans like me, I'll give you a quick history of how Scott Disick became "the lord." In a 2012 episode of KUWTK, Disick traveled to London, U.K. with the rest of the family, and suddenly decided that he wanted to become a royal. Well, believe it or not, he actually gets knighted and becomes "Lord of the manor," with Rob Kardashian as a witness. Since then, he's lovingly been known as "Lord Disick" to many.

I'm happy to report that the infamous Scott "The Lord" Disick has returned and is better than ever.

My mind is completely rattled with all the implications that caption could mean. Him and Kourtney Kardashian may be over, but my love for Disick has never wavered, and all I want is to see him happy. Following his split with Kardashian, Disick officially started dating 19-year old model Sofia Richie after making it Instagram official in September 2017. There might have been less than thrilled reactions from the Kardashian family, but the couple have remained strong for nearly a year. However, it appeared that their relationship had taken a turn on June 2 when Us Weekly reported that Richie had broken up with Disick after photos surfaced of him with his arm around another girl. That same day, a source told E! News that Richie had dumped Disick because of his "toxic behavior," and that he gets far too rowdy when he drinks.

The source said,

Sofia broke up with Scott after the pictures and rumors of his behavior in Wyoming were floating around. She couldn't take it anymore. Scott has been off the rails recently and is not in a good place. He goes in waves of partying really hard and then will have his good days and it's just very toxic behavior. It's very up and down … Her dad got to her and was a major influence. He told her enough is enough and she deserves better than this. He told her to come home and she did.

Yikes. Disick's party boy ways might have been solid KUTWK plot lines, but it's a bummer to see that some people just can't shake their bad habits. The couple might have taken a breather for a few days, but on June 19 reports surfaced that the couple had rekindled their relationship and actually taken a step forward by moving in together. Elite Daily reached out to Disick and Richie's teams for comment at the time, but did not hear back.

Same Khloé. Now I'm truly lost on what Disick's cryptic Instagram caption could mean. Will Richie be formally introduced to "the lord?" Is Disick going to be prominently featured on the latest season of KUWTK? I could spend all day playing this guessing game, but leave it to Scott Disick to make such an impact with such few words.

You can make all the mistakes you want Scott, because you'll still always get the royal treatment.