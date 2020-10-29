I'm sorry if you were hoping the couple-y looking pic meant they were back together, but Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian's body language in their latest Instagrams gives off a... different vibe. On Oct. 28, a reportedly newly single Scott posted a picture of himself and Kourtney posing together on the beach at Kim Kardashian's 40th birthday getaway. He simply captioned the picture, "Working on my night moves."

The picture is taken from far away as they stand in front of the sunset, which means they pretty much just look like two silhouettes standing at the shore. But Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point: Body Language and Speech for Influence, was still able to draw some definitive conclusions.

"This picture is dark. But what we can see is her leaning in to him," Brown says, noting that her leaning into him signifies that "there's a closeness there that's really cool." In fact, Brown was surprised to see that level of closeness between exes. "Didn't they split up?" she asked. "It's unusual to see that [level of closeness] after the fact."

Unfortunately for shippers, they're still not necessarily giving off any sort of romantic vibes. "I don’t think their pelvis areas are pressed together too tightly," Brown points out. "So, I’m thinking that they’re not romantic."

I also asked Brown to check out Kourtney's post of herself and Scott from Kim's birthday weekend, hoping that her post may signify a little more romance between them.

Aaaand nothing.

For reference, here's Kourtney's post, which she simply captioned, "selfie selfie":

Unfortunately, Brown says "there's not much to say about" Kourtney's post in terms of intel on their relationship status. The only thing she can tell is Kourtney seems to fully be embracing the chill beach vibes. "Her head is leaning to the side a bit which says she's relaxed," Traci notes. "Who wouldn't be at the beach?!"

As for Scott, he seems to be sharing her same energy. Relaxed is about all I can tell," she says of Scott. "The only thing I could really see is that he's not stiff."

As you probably remember, Kourtney and Scott officially broke up in July 2015. Since then, they've both moved on with other people but remained close friends. Most recently, Scott was in relationship with Sofia Richie, which reportedly officially came to an end in August 2020.

But, even while he was still with Sofia, a source reportedly told E! News back in August that Scott spent the "majority" of his time with Kourtney and their children because they are his "main priority."

I mean, I'm still hoping things will take a turn for the romantic. But, even if they don't, I'm happy for the sake of their kids that these two share such a nice platonic bond.