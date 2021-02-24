If you haven't already heard the news, Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin are finally Instagram official after months of dating rumors. The two were first linked after reportedly attending Kendall Jenner's Halloween party together, and on Feb. 14, Kourtney Kardashian's ex finally confirmed his new romance by posting a few cute pics to his IG Stories. And though the couple (who was reportedly introduced by a mutual friend) may seem random, I do know that Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin's astrological compatibility has a lot of potential, mostly because these two were born under the same sign.

Dating someone with the same zodiac sign can be tricky, but the fact that Disick and Hamlin have close birthdays (at least in date, if not year) may work in their favor. Disick was born on May 26 and Hamlin's birthday falls on June 13, which means they're both fun and fickle Geminis. Though the idea of two Gems in a relationship sounds exhausting IMO, those born under this air sign tend to get along swimmingly with their fellow twins. When two Gems date, they can quickly become inseparable... but sometimes, those Gems gradually lose interest in each other once things no longer feel new and fresh.

Geminis are jokesters, and Disick def provides plenty of comic relief on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. As he once joked on KUWTK, "You know, I've realized that I'm probably just perfect and it's everybody else around me that's got issues," and it was completely on-brand. Their wit is a result of their incredible intelligence and sunny dispositions, and while they don't take many things seriously, Geminis do tend to be seriously funny. Disick has himself admitted he can act immaturely at times, and even though their antics may annoy other signs, it's not an issue for fellow Gems.

What makes Geminis unique is their ability to be impulsive and indecisive at the same time. They rarely think before they act, but once they make a decision, they tend to second-guess themselves, which is why it's hard to depend on a twin. Disick constantly keeps fans guessing with his relationship status, and TBH, keeping up with his dating life can be as tricky as keeping up with the Kardashians. It seems he's serious about Hamlin, but with Geminis, things can change in a moment's notice.

Like Disick, Hamlin seems similarly goofy, witty, and perhaps just a bit impulsive. Just a month before sparking dating rumors with Disick, Hamlin opened about falling in love at first sight with her then-boyfriend, Mercer Wiederhorn. "We were literally just watching a movie," she recounted during an appearance on the Dear Media podcast, "and then, like, I don't know if you've ever had this feeling, but when he walked in, I don't think I registered what he looked like. I was just like, him, like, that's The One." Spoken like a true Gem.

Geminis fall in and out of love at lightening speed, and though the start of a Gem-Gem relationship can be an exciting thing, it's possible it burns out before it even really begins. Here's hoping Disick and Hamlin are able to keep life exciting for each other.