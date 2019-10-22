If you look at the zodiac wheel as if it were an entire day, Scorpio season would be the "witching hour." This fixed water sign is nothing short of spooky, which is why Scorpio season 2019 will be the worst for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Scorpio season is emotionally intense and deeply complex, which can be challenging for the aforementioned signs.

Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) are typically extroverted and naturally expressive. Scorpio, on the other hand, prefers to hide in the depths, and keep a close watch on all that lingers beneath the surface. This is precisely why Scorpio season can seem a bit polarizing. You either love or hate it; there's really no in between, and the same goes for those born under this fixed water sign. Scorpio's smoldering intensity can light up a room, but it can also be incredibly intimidating to most. However, in the end, Scorpio season is all about owning your dark side, despite how forbidden or taboo-like. It's a time of intense transformation and renewal. Shedding skin is a part of life, and the soul is constantly evolving. With that said, are you ready to upgrade your spiritual vibration? It's time to level up.

Sorry in advance, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius — here's what you have in store this Scorpio season:

Aries: You're Experiencing Deep Passion

Confront your shadow side, Aries. Don't be afraid of the dark. Besides, did you know your ruling planet, Mars, is also Scorpio's co-ruler? Both you and Scorpio are deeply passionate beings, which is what makes you so special. However, contrary to Scorpio, you're a lot more emotionally transparent, which can present a challenge for you this season. With the sun shaking up your eighth house of transformation and intimate unions, you really have no choice but to surrender to your soul's evolution.

On a brighter note, this is also a good time for self-reflection. Instead of dwelling on your emotional angst, why not spend some time on your own? I guarantee there is something beautiful waiting for you in the dark.

Leo: You're Tending To Emotional Undercurrents

Don't dismiss your emotions, Leo. Granted, that typically isn't like you, considering you're one of the most expressive signs in the zodiac. However, you usually stop at nothing to keep that ray of sunshine going, both for you and the people around you, despite how you're really feeling. And with the sun shaking up your domestic fourth house of home, family and emotional undercurrents — in Scorpio — it will be a bit difficult to stay under the sun.

Aside from themes related home and your sense of security, this will also be a time of deep transformation. Remember, life is cyclical and you change like the seasons. Trust the universe and go with the flow. You owe it to yourself.

Sagittarius: You're Feeling More Introspective

Keeping secrets these days, Sagittarius? That's not typical for a child of Jupiter, but with the sun beaming through your introverted 12th house of closure, endings, and beginnings, you could decide to take a hiatus of sorts — which is well-deserved. Scorpio season is always cathartic, but this is especially true for you, because it governs your 12th house of karma and spirituality. What do you need to let go of? What no longer serves you? Do you forgive yourself and the people who have wronged you? The more you surrender, the more at peace you will be.

So put your chronic FOMO aside, and take advantage of this mystical season. Activities such as sleeping, meditating, and journaling are highly suggested. Pump the brakes.