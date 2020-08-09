Amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are taking a moment to celebrate what would have been their wedding day. While the couple was forced to push back their big day, they took to Instagram to show fans they were still making the most of the occasion. Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ postponed wedding day photos included an impromptu photo shoot at a vineyard and matching Mr. and Mrs. face masks, showing they weren't letting quarantine put a damper on the day.

On Saturday, Aug. 8, the Modern Family star and Bachelorette alum took to Instagram to show how they were making the most of what would have been their big day. While they weren't able to tie the knot surrounded by friends and family due to the pandemic, they still made sure to celebrate their love by spending the day together at a vineyard. Luckily for fans, they shared photos from the day on Instagram, which showed Hyland wearing a white off-the-shoulder crop top and skirt. As a nod to what the day would have been for them, the star also wore a straw hat topped with a white veil with the words "bride to be" on it. Adams, who wore a white shirt and khaki pants, had a lot of fun with the photoshoot by gazing at his fiance, reenacting the Titanic boat pose, and clowning around with her engagement ring. Hyland also shared an Instagram Story photo of the couple wearing matching Mr. and Mrs. face masks.

"A couple, a pandemic, & a postponed wedding: A series," she captioned her Instagram post. "We were supposed to get married today. Instead... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto & back."

Adams shared a cheeky outtake from the photoshoot, quipping, "We were supposed to get married today. We didn't. But I still got to grab a butt. So, ya know, still pretttty cool."

While the actress joked that they were thinking about getting married at city hall back in May, she told People in July that they had made the decision to push the celebration back. Hyland and Adams got engaged in July 2019 in Fiji.

"We definitely want to get married one day and have the wedding of our dreams and have everybody that we love there," she told the publication. "But we postponed wedding planning because we want to be able to focus on what's important right now, and that's helping to spread information to wear masks and to only go out for essential needs and also take a really big look inside yourself and reflect on how you treat others."

Only time will tell when Hyland and Adams decide to reschedule their big day, but it looks like they're just taking things day by day and making the most of being engaged in the meantime.