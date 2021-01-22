Sam’s Club is basically your Cupid this Valentine's Day, thanks to the wholesale store offering up some sweet bites in the cutest heart shapes. If you're a chocolate-lover, celebrate the holiday dedicated to love (and self-love) by gifting yourself some Instagram-worthy chocolates. Seriously, however you plan to observe the loved-up holiday, make sure you treat yo' self with Sam’s Club’s Wild Ophelia chocolate bonbons box for Valentine’s Day 2021.

The Wild Ophelia V-Day bonbons at Sam’s Club were first spotted on the week of Monday, Jan. 4, by some dedicated Sam’s Club finds accounts, like IG account @samsclubmembers and Instagram find account @costco.samsclub.and.more. The find in question is a 20-piece box of chocolates that looks like it was made for the 'Gram. Created by the women-owned Wild Ophelia chocolate line, this limited-edition box features 20 heart-shaped chocolates in four flavors: Fresh Strawberry, Cherry Cordial, Sea Salt Caramel, and Toasted Coconut. As if 20 bonbons isn't enough, the festive pink box is wrapped up in a red ribbon, and the chocolates themselves are meticulously designed.

Each of the chocolates has different look corresponding to its flavor. For example, the strawberry heart-shaped bonbons feature chocolate with pink and red dried strawberry crumbles on top and a strawberry purée inside, while the cherry bonbons come in a red chocolate coating. You'll also get a hint of pink from the sea salt caramel bonbons' light pink-colored chocolate. And finally, the toasted coconut bonbons have a chocolate exterior with pieces of toasted coconut on top.

Courtesy Of Sam's Club

You can score the Wild Ophelia bonbons for $8.98 per box through Monday, Feb. 15, while supplies last. They're also available online to be picked up in store, so you can check if your location has them before you make a grocery run.

To keep the sweets flowing, Sam's Club's other V-Day offerings in-store or online include M&M's 62-ounce Cupid Mix for $10.98 and this 19-ounce package of Lindt Strawberries and Cream White Chocolate Truffles for $9.98.

