Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola & Christian Biscardi's Relationship Timeline Is So Sweet

If you weren't watching Jersey Shore in high school, congratulations. You successfully managed to avoid one of the most addicting TV series in, like, MTV history. Getting invested in the lives of every person on the show was inevitable, and 10 years after it first aired, I'm still obsessed with where they are now. One Sammi "Sweetheart" recently announced an engagement, and after seeing her tumultuous relationship with co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro go on and off, I couldn't be happier for her. Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Christian Biscardi's relationship timeline is proof that love finds you in the end. (Cheesy! I know. I can't resist.)

Giancola and Biscardi got engaged in March 2019, and their love story is seriously sweet. Previously, Giancola had dated Ortiz-Magro for eight years. The relationship didn't end well, and Ortiz-Magro even admitted that he had cheated on Giancola toward the end of their relationship on the Jersey Shore reboot in 2018. "I ended up cheating, she found out," he said on the show, per PEOPLE. "I blew it. It’s over."

But their split was probably a good thing, as Giancola is now engaged to her dream man, running her own business, and staying out of any and all drama. But, how did she and Biscardi even meet? Well, it turns out that they've kept their romance pretty private, which is totally understandable.

They got together sometime in 2017. sammisweetheart on Instagram It's unclear when exactly Giancola and Biscardi got together, but the first time the 32-year-old posted a photo with her man to social media was on April 27, 2017. Giancola used a series of emojis to caption the shot, but it was clear that they were seriously happy and that their chemistry was hot.

Then things got even more sweet. sammisweetheart on Instagram Later that summer, Giancola uploaded this sweet selfie with the simple caption, "In love with this man." At that time, it was the most she'd said about her new relationship publicly, and it was seriously adorable. In June 2018, In Touch Weekly wrote that Giancola had previously described her relationship as "kind of exciting. He's no one in the business, it's just somebody. I'm learning to keep my relationship stuff a little more private, so that's all I'm going to say about it." In Touch also reported that Jenni "JWoww" Farley told the magazine the cast had previously met Biscardi, saying, "We've met him and he is such a sweet guy. He makes Sammi happy so he's good in my book."

They even launched a business together! sammisweetheart on Instagram In December 2017, Giancola let her followers know that she and her new boo had started a new business, The Strength Spot, an online supplement superstore. Basically, they're killing it. I love a power couple!

She explained that she wanted to focus on her relationship, and not her past. sammisweetheart on Instagram In March 2018, Giancola posted to Instagram to explain why fans wouldn't see her on the upcoming reboot of Jersey Shore. "I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and my relationship," she posted. Honestly, it's totally understandable that Giancola wouldn't want to be on the show. It was probably a lot to handle, and her relationship was still fairly new at that point.