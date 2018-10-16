Samantha Markle is back at it again with the interviews. Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's half-sister has done a full 180 flip of tone when talking about her younger sister in interviews now compared to the things she was saying (or tweeting) as recently as two weeks ago, but she's still giving interview after interview about her sister. So when Kensington Palace announced on Oct. 15 that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting a baby in the spring, she, of course, jumped into an interview as quickly as possible. Samantha Markle's reaction to Meghan's pregnancy seems to be her attempt at an olive branch (she's doing that a lot lately), but it also seems... mildly threatening?

“It just makes everything that happened over the last year disappear," Markle told The Sun. "I want Meghan to be happy and calm and have peace. Everybody needs to be positive." Uh, OK, Samantha. You're not exactly known for keeping the peace in your family (rather, the opposite), but I'll take that as a positive comment. She continued, “I would hope that — for the sake of the baby, the family, the world, and my dad — that leaving him out of the statement was not intentional." Aaaaaaand I spoke too soon. Markle seems to have taken some offense to the fact that Thomas Markle's name was not included in the statement announcing Meghan's pregnancy, but, girl, neither was literally anyone else's names but Meghan's and Harry's.

Kensington Palace announced on Oct. 15 that Meghan Markle is pregnant and her due date is in Spring 2019.

The statement said,

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

A follow-up statement said,

Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.

The Queen of England isn't even mentioned, and she's the Queen. Samantha, take several seats.

She went on, “I hope my dad is included and at a proper time. If he is excluded, I won’t be happy. It is in the best interests of the baby for my dad to be included." Back at it again with the mild threats! “A baby changes everything and softens everyone," she added. "I would only hope that there would be some adjustment or some way of including him.” Markle is currently vacationing in Ireland, but a few weeks ago she was in London and reportedly tried to get into Buckingham Palace and then Kensington Palace (where Harry and Meghan live) after that. She was unsuccessful, but she reportedly arrived at Kensington Palace hoping to give a letter to her sister and left with Harry and Meghan masks.

Now she's saying in her interview with The Sun that she's hoping the baby will bring peace to the family. “I think we all have to safeguard against any negative or hurt feelings and just work towards a positive joyous new life in the world," she said. Markle continued,

At a proper time, there should be a sit-down wherein everyone can address this properly. Everything has to work itself out. I want to allow Meg and Harry to bring my dad into it in their own appropriate time because they very well should do. Although I can still say I love my sister, I wasn’t happy with the way my father was being treated.

You don't say!

“But, you know," she added, "we’re also seeing now that there was a lot going on — there may have been a lot of stress." Very observant, Samantha. Very observant.

“I’m not saying that’s an excuse for not communicating with my dad," she went on, "but maybe she wanted to wait until the exact right moment. I don’t want Meg to feel any stress and I want my dad to feel happy and I think all things will come full circle.”

All I can say in response to literally anything Samantha Markle says is oy vey. While this reaction to Meghan's pregnancy news is positive overall, it is laced with thinly veiled negative comments that seem intentionally foreshadowing on Markle's part. In other words, this kindness she's displaying may have an expiration date. Oy. Freaking. Vey.