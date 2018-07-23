The plot continues to thicken with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, and her family in the United States. Most recently, the press has been swirling around her father, Thomas Markle, and his recent handful of bizarre interviews. But, Meghan's half-sister, Samantha, is adding her name back into the media mix and, quite frankly, she seems to be doing it for money. Samantha Markle recently sat down with Good Morning Britain to talk over her famous sister's strained relationship with her and her father and how she's personally capitalizing on it. It's so awkward to watch. Samantha's Markle's comments about cashing in on Meghan Markle prove her motives are pretty freakin' unjust. The whole thing is messy and makes me feel so gross. I can't imagine how Meghan must feel.

Samantha opens the interview defending her father by explaining he just "wants closure on the distance" between himself and Meghan. She also claims Thomas has been there for Meghan her entire life and "made her everything she is." Yikes. According to Samantha, all communication between her sister and father has stopped. She said, "They were texting for a while but all of that ceased." Fans have heard this from Thomas himself, who recently claimed the only thing that will get him to stop talking to the press is if Meghan and the royals break their silence and speak to him.

A royal source previously told Entertainment Tonight Meghan and Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, "haven't had any contact" with Thomas as of late, and they're "frustrated he keeps speaking to the tabloids and taking payment for interviews." Which — speaking of these paid interviews — Samantha is put on the spot when the Good Morning Britain hosts ask her directly, "When you were asked on the American show Inside Edition about why you were doing something like this, you replied, 'Why not? Life is about cashing in.' There are those who just think you're in it to make a name for yourself, in it to make money for yourself ... How do you answer criticisms like that?"

Samantha's response is so bizarre. Rather than deflecting or even flat out lying about making money off her interviews, she said this:

I've worked in media most of my life and in broadcasting. So, because my sister is suddenly royal isn't grounds for me to stop doing all of that ... Let's face it, we all have to survive. Money makes the world go round, so if you want to call that cashing in, that's fine. But I think no one in media would refuse a paycheck for talking about the royals and as a family we're not subject to royal protocol ... If you want to call it cashing in, I think that's a little bit ridiculous.

Look, your words. Not mine.

GMB also addressed the rumors about Samantha Markle potentially joining the show Celebrity Big Brother in the UK, which she also didn't deny. Instead, Samantha said, "I've worked in media most of my life, why would I not? Why would I stop living because we have a family issue going on?"

Oh, I don't know. Maybe because you'll continue to come across as inconsistent, unreliable, sneaky, and openly opportunistic with a tendency for BS? Just a thought.

You can watch the entire awkward interview in the clip here. Buckle in.