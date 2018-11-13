When was the last time you let your schedule go out the window, and decided to sporadically take off on an exciting adventure? Sagittarius season 2018 is upon us, and for the record, it doesn't matter whether or not you're the risking-taking type. Truth is, Scorpio season is not the easiest to endure, but after powerful transformation and spiritual renewal, we are greeted with a breath of fresh air. (Yes, I am talking about you, Sagittarius.) The season of the archer is swirling with optimism, as it serves as a reminder that there is nothing more gratifying than living in the now.

Do you guys remember in the movie Peterpan, how Tinkerbell's fairy dust would fade away when they wouldn't clap for her? Well, the energy of Sagittarius reminds me of this particular scene, and that's because the sign of the archer's main objective is to experience life to the absolute fullest. Tinkerbell couldn't bear the thought of living in silence, and rest assured, neither can Sag. In fact, I wouldn't doubt it if the term "carpe diem," was written by a fellow Sag. In the eyes of Sagittarius, seizing the day isn't even an option, as there is opportunity everywhere you turn, and it's up to us to explore the unknown.

Remember, the zodiac sign where the sun is traveling through, determines the energetic theme, and overall vibration of the season. Which reminds me, this year we are getting a dose of Sagittarius, that will feel larger than life. Why? Well, with the sun, Mercury, and lucky Jupiter, backpacking through the sign of the archer, optimism and sparkling opportunities and will swirl the air. What's on your bucket list? Are you ready to expand your horizons? Sagittarius is a gambler at heart, and this energy wants us to do just that.

Take a chance, stargazers! You never know until you try.

When The Sun Is In Sagittarius

When the sun enters spontaneous Sagittarius, the cosmos invite us to venture into the unknown, and experience all that life has to offer. Lucky Sagittarius is a highly passionate and enthusiastic fire sign, and that is the very same attitude we need to embrace. Now, I'm sure you're wondering, how can we mirror this overly-optimistic mentality? It's simple. The sign of the archer loves to learn, travel, socialize, and try new things, so reflect on the following: When was the last time you took a leap a faith? How can you step out of your comfort zone? Have you ever considered taking a risk?

The above questions are perfectly aligned with the energy of Sagittarius, as the archer's optimism is larger than life itself. So, instead of focusing on the how factor, aka the grains of sand, think about the bigger picture, aka the box of sand. See what I mean? The sign of the archer pays no mind to the fussy, petty, and insignificant details. On the contrary, Sagittarius points its arrow to an endless sky of possibilities, with infinite amounts of hope and passion.

Expand Your Horizons

Truth is, there are so many things for us to experience, learn, and see in this world. Unfortunately, many of us don't have the slightest clue, and that's because we are given no choice but to tend to our day-to-day lives, and prior commitments. Then again, this is exactly why the cosmos gifted us with the season of the archer, and for the record, it's no coincidence that we celebrate the holidays during this season, too. All things fun, exciting, and new, go hand in hand with Sagittarius.

Nevertheless, now that you're familiar with this astrological season, maybe taking a chance won't be so scary after all.

You can start with the following in the meantime:

Step out of your comfort zone.

Spend more time in nature.

Travel somewhere new or far away.

If not now, when?