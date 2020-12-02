If Taylor Swift had penned "Love Story" in 2020, it would probably look something like Ryan Reynolds' commercial for Match. In the "Match Made in Hell" ad — which was produced by Reynolds and his company, Maximum Effort — Satan finds his perfect match, and her name just so happens to be 2020.

Set to Swift's new "Love Story" recording, the commercial tells Satan and 2020's love story in 90 seconds, showing clips of them feeding each other hot peppers in an empty football stadium, doing yoga in an empty gym, and stealing toilet paper from an empty movie theater — and then taking a selfie in front of a literal dumpster fire. In the end, Satan wistfully tells 2020, "I just don't want this year to end" as the city goes up in flames around them. It's exactly what you'd expect from Reynolds, and it's the perfect love story for this dumpster fire of a year.

A quick review of this past year, ICYMI: bushfires, wildfires, drone strikes, an impeachment trial, murder hornets, flash floods, cyclones, earthquakes, police brutality, ammonium nitrate explosions, cyberattacks, and — oh, yeah — the coronavirus pandemic. IMO, it would make perfect sense if Satan and 2020 are in cahoots.

Besides providing a good laugh, the commercial does make a good point. As Reynolds explained in a press statement, "Match is responsible for bringing millions of people together and even in this dumpster fire of a year, people somehow found love on Match. We just imagined what a '2020 match' would look like and this video was the natural, slightly warped result. Also this stuff gives me something to think about during the board meetings." V on brand.

This year has truly been awful for many, many people in many, many ways, but Match wants to remind you love is possible, even if you're the devil or the year 2020. If nothing else, let this ad serve as inspiration as you move forward into 2021, because if Satan can find his perfect match, so can you.

Is it weird that I'm also kind of happy for him and 2020?