Taylor Swift's resume is chock-full of unique and once-in-a-lifetime projects, and she just added commercial singer to the list of things she does so well. In the midst of re-recording her early albums, Taylor Swift's new "Love Story" recording has been featured in Ryan Reynolds' Match commercial, and it's so perfect. While the song itself will give fans all of the feels, bringing them back to their teenage years, the entire minute-and-a-half ad is sure to leave people laughing out loud.

Check it out below.

More to come...