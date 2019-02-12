The Season 11 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race is about to be a party in the Ru-S-A, because none other than Miley Cyrus will be crashing the party as the first guest judge of the season. And Cyrus is not only a mega pop star, but also a superfan of Drag Race, so fans should prepare for some in-depth critiques and smart references when Miley Cyrus stars in the RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 premiere.

Miley Cyrus has long expressed her fandom for RuPaul's long-running drag competition series. Back in 2015, Cyrus was spotted in the audience at the Drag Race Season 7 live finale, and she keeps up with the show so much that some fans were even a bit upset when she congratulated All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel on her Instagram just moments after she was crowned. She has also worked with various Drag Race alumni before — most famously, she performed her single "Dooo It!" alongside scores of beloved Drag Race queens at the 2015 Video Music Awards.

With all of Miley Cyrus' public displays of love for Drag Race, it feels long overdue that she will finally appear on the series as a guest judge. Fittingly, Cyrus admits that she is freaking out about the experience in the new trailer announcing her as a guest judge:

A press release from VH1 reveals that Miley Cyrus will go undercover in the workroom to spy on the new batch of drag queens in the series premiere at the end of February. This sounds somewhat similar to Lady Gaga's guest stint on the Season 9 premiere in 2017, in which Gaga entered the workroom pretending to be one of the drag queens competing for the crown. On the runway, Cyrus will join RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, and Ross Mathews in judging how well the contestants can transform materials from former Drag Race legends into new signature looks.

Miley Cyrus' appearance continues a new trend of RuPaul's Drag Race opening its seasons with an iconic pop star as the first guest judge. This began with Lady Gaga's appearance in Season 9's premiere, and was followed by Christina Aguilera as the first guest judge in Season 10.

RuPaul's Drag Race revealed its cast of 15 drag queens for Season 11 last month — get a full rundown of the queens competing this season right here. The Season 11 cast boasts the largest number of contestant's in the series' history, and will also see the return of fan favorite Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, who was the first queen sent home in Season 10. Prior to the big Season 11 premiere at the end of the month, Drag Race will wrap up its currently airing fourth season of All Stars. Season 11 is set to premiere less than two weeks after the All Stars 4 finale airs this Friday.

Get ready for Miley Cyrus to take over the RuPaul's Drag Race stage when Season 11 premieres on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on VH1.