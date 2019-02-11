If you think you've seen ruffles, think again. Tonight, voluminous look after voluminous look hit one of the most important red carpets around, bringing a whole other level of thrilling frills to the table. The ruffles at the 2019 Grammy Awards were more dramatic than a primetime soap opera and defined what turned out to be one of the biggest fashion trends of the night.

Excitingly, fashion seems to be getting more and more gutsy, both on runways and off. Celebrities, designers, influencers, and the like are embracing the outrageous and weird and tonight's red carpet magnified that. Ample feathers and sparkle made the event feel like a glammed up version of a game of dress-up (I guess it technically kind of is?) but they each took shape in breathtaking ways. The night's ruffles, however, stole the spotlight: it seemed like every other dress or look was embellished with the trend, but each in its own way. Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Ashanti, Cardi B, and more all went for ruffles tonight, so if you've got any sort of formal event coming up take note and go for something featuring some serious frill. Get inspired by the standout looks below.

Bebe Rexha

When it comes to tiered volume, Bebe Rexha won the ruffles game, hands down. The skirt of her dress was composed entirely of tulle, making it especially full and dramatic.

Katy Perry

And then you've got Katy Perry's Balmain look, which boasts hundreds of the tiniest frills. Her skirt looked like piped frosting or a strawberry crepe cake—is anyone else hungry?

Cardi B

Everything about Cardi B's look was unconventional, including its ruffles, which appeared in almost upside down form.

Kacey Musgraves

If soft and ethereal is your aesthetic, channel Kacey Musgraves and go for a light and airy dress with an oversized ruffle for a neckline.

Ashanti

Where has Ashanti been for the past five years and can she pop in more often?! The gathered skirt of this dress looks like literal bubbling lava—it's total fire.

Lady Gaga

This stunner of a dress was my favorite of the night. I love Celine and I love Celine's new creative director, Hedi Slimane, so it's basically my dream gown. What its ruffle game lacks in numbers it more than makes up for in size.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum arrived basically wearing wings and looking like a real life angel.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey

Beyoncé protégées Chloe and Halle Bailey consistently rock some of the most daring looks on the red carpet and their looks tonight are no different. Their structured ensembles each featured gauzy white material cut and gathered in the most geometric of ways, completely redefining the concept of ruffles.

Dolly Parton

And finally, Dolly Parton herself, who was honored tonight, arrived in a very Dolly dress. Embellished with crystals, feathers, and ruffles, it hit all three of the major Grammys trends. Leave it to Dolly to make sure there's never a dull red carpet moment.