When discussing celebrity couples, a common question might be "Are they or aren't they?" Most celebrities keep their personal lives under protective cover, only confirming their relationship status once it's either simply come out or they finally feel like shouting it from the rooftops. The latter is how actress Rosario Dawson confirmed she's dating Cory Booker earlier today when TMZ approached her for a brief interview at Reagan National Airport in Washington D.C.

Not only did Dawson, 39, confirm her relationship with Booker, 49, she also gushed about the New Jersey senator and Democratic presidential candidate. She said, "I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much," and added several more doting words to describe the presidential hopeful. While it's unclear how the two first met, they've been spotted interacting on multiple occasions — taking in a performance of Dear Evan Hansen in New York, catching a movie, and following each other on social media. This reveal from Dawson ends months of speculation about a potential romance between the actress and the senator. Elite Daily has reached out to reps for both Dawson and Booker for comment, but did not hear back in time for publication.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images News/Getty Images

This "are they or aren't they" speculation was fueled by more than the occasional public outing. In early February, Booker was a guest on “The Breakfast Club,” a radio show on New York City’s Power 105.1 FM which is hosted by Charlamagne tha God. During the interview, Booker commented, “I’m dating someone that’s really special." Later, he added, “I got a boo." While discussing Booker's political future, Charlamagne tha God mentioned that Booker could become one of the few presidents in history who has been single while in office. “There’s two more years,” Booker replied. “Give me some time.” He added that his “girlfriend might listen to this.”

Not only did Dawson likely listen to that interview, she also probably checked out a very significant YouTube video Booker posted. The politician officially announced he's running for president in 2020 on Friday, Feb. 1 with a video message announcing his campaign. He launched his bid for the presidency on the first day Black History Month, which is fitting for Booker since Booker became the first black senator from New Jersey when he was elected to the United States Senate in 2013.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images News/Getty Images

While Dawson is clearly enamored with her new love, she's also rallying behind his campaign. When asked by TMZ, Dawson said Booker would be "an amazing president." Although the cute couple is not engaged, Booker returned the politically relevant compliment in his interview on "The Breakfast Club." When Booker was asked if he thought his then-unnamed girlfriend would make a good First Lady, he replied, "Yes, she would."

In the past, Dawson has been linked to actor Colin Farrell, director Danny Boyle, and most recently, comedian Eric Andre. Dawson also has a daughter, Lola, who was adopted in 2014. In an interview with Us Weekly, Dawson shared that she was inspired to adopt because her own father was not her biological father. When it comes to Booker's past relationships, he's been fairly private, he's been linked to the poet Cleo Wade. Though neither ever confirmed the relationship, the New York Times reports she dedicated one of her books to him, writing, "To my partner, Cory, for being a constant source of light and inspiration in my life. You have truly been my rock during this process."

Regardless of what the future holds, both Dawson and Booker are adorably effusive about each other, supportive, and looking to the future. And since we've finally all been made aware of their relationship, we are, too.