There’s a new celebrity couple on the loose! Well, maybe. It hasn’t been confirmed yet, but it looks like Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker might be an item! According to a new report from E! News, the two recently attended a Broadway show together and even brought family members along. So, are Rosario Dawson and Senator Cory Booker dating? It’s possible! Elite Daily reached out to Dawson and Booker’s teams fro comment on E!’s report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

In E!’s report, a source confirmed that Sen. Booker and Dawson headed out to see Dear Evan Hansen and even brought two young family members along. Dawson's daughter and Booker's niece were in tow for night, so it was a family affair, for sure! Once the show was over, Dawson reportedly gave an impromptu performance. She and Sen. Booker also took photos with members of the cast.

In a report from Page Six, a source claims that Dawson was in a playful mood and sang a made-up tune that included the words “I love you.”

And yet another insider source revealed that the rumored couple was “flirtatious” but not overtly so.

“They were so cute together and seemed so flirtatious,” the source said of Dawson and Sen. Booker’s backstage behavior.

The insider also said that Dawson and Booker expressed deep appreciation for the cast and the feeling was mutual.

“They were fangirling over everyone in the cast,” Page Six’s source said. “And the cast was fangirling over them, thanking Senator Booker for his work during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings and for standing up to Trump.”

An understudy in the show by the name of Diamond Essence White apparently got to spend a few minutes with Dawson and Sen. Booker. She even tweeted about the whole thing and you can definitely tell she loves both of these people.

"I know I'm being a nerd right now but Senator Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson saw the show tonight while I was on," White tweeted on Saturday, Jan. 5. "I had to leave the room because I got too star struck and started crying."

Aw, so cute! Even cuter is that this appears to have been Dawson and Sen. Booker’s second date. According to another report from Page Six, dated Jan. 6, Dawson and Sen. Booker went on a date to the movies last Thursday, Jan. 3. The two were reportedly spotted at Regal Union Square that night, according to Page Six’s source.

“He literally almost ran me over when he was racing around the corner to get to the concession stand before the movie started,” the source said of Sen. Booker.

Both Dawson and Sen. Booker are passionate democrats who take politics to heart. Dawson was even arrested in 2016 during a protest in Washington D.C. So, you could say they booth have a strong belief in democracy and are definitely of similar mindsets when it comes to politics. And if these dating rumors are true, then I suppose that means they also have similar approaches to romance!