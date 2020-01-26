Last year, Rosalía rocked the Latin Grammys, and with two nominations for the U.S. Grammys this year, she's not done making waves in the music world. It's a good thing Rosalía's sense of style is as strong as her powerful voice because, ICYMI, Rosalía's outfit at the 2020 Grammys was nothing short of stunning, and the Spanish singer-songwriter really showed out on the red carpet.

To be totally honest, I didn't know much about Rosalía before finding out she was nominated for both Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album and Best New Artist, but I've been listening to her songs on repeat ever since, and honey, I'm hooked. Not only is she supremely talented, she's also the first to be nominated for Best New Artist as an all-Spanish language performer. It's such an important acknowledgment of her work. To celebrate, she hit the carpet in an Alexander Wang red leather shirtdress with a fringe skirt — the perfect blend of red hot mama and country girl — and obvi, she looked amazing,

Check out this shot of her full look. The dress is fantastic, but the best part of the outfit was undoubtedly her nails:

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress is cute, and it's that perfect blend of Grammys dressy without feeling like the look was too safe. Plus, Rosalía seemed to know that her extra long, extra sparkly nails were the highlight of her accessories.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Check out the close-up photo, where you can see her nail art matches her jewelry perfectly. It also reflects the red in a few places where her nails are positioned up against the leather, as all good glittery nails should:

Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This Alexander Wang design is a drastic departure from her look last year when she rocked the red carpet. At the 2019 Latin Grammys, Rosalía wowed in a totally different look, courtesy of a polka-dot Carolina Herrera dress:

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

But note there is one significant similarity: the nails. It seems like the several-inch-long glittery fest at the end of each finger is, for now, one of her red carpet calling cards.

Her look on the 2020 red carpet confirmed that Rosalía needs to be a constant presence on all red carpets going forward. This woman doesn't just have musical talent — she has style, too.