As a child of the Internet age, I can honestly say there are few things I've seen online that have really, truly shocked me. I'm talking oh-my-goodness, how-did-we-let-this-happen, is-this-even-real shock, but ladies and gentlemen, today is the day I've been stunned, and Rob the Original's Kardashian shaved haircut is the culprit. If you haven't laid eyes on it just yet, I'm sorry in advance for calling it to your attention, as you simply won't be able to unsee it after. The work of art no doubt required some serious barber skills, and the Kardashians high key loved it, but I cannot personally comment, because like I said, I'm still in shock.

Amidst a series of videos of Kylie Jenner looking ultra glam posted to her Instagram Story, a video was reposted from hairstylist César Ramirêz, who works with Jenner on the reg, but believe me, the style shared wasn't exactly a Kardashian staple. Rather than long, dark extensions or a bleach blonde lob, the hairstyle was all that and then some — and by then some, I mean five hairstyles in one.

Behold, a 3D portrait of all five Kardashian and Jenner sisters, created on a shaved head canvas:

The cut in question is the work of Rob the Original, a hairstylist with over 817 thousand followers who describes himself on Instagram as "Not your average barber." Clearly!

The style caught Kim Kardashian's attention fairly quickly, and she couldn't get over it:

"OMG this is so crazy!!!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️," she commented on the original post, declaring the style "So insane!! 🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️" on the second. Next, family hairstylist César Ramirêz posted it on his story, then Kylie did the same, then Kim followed suit, and now here I am, unable to stop thinking about it.

Here's a 360 degree view of each sister, courtesy of Kim's Instagram Story. Kylie's pink lips were a nice touch:

I have so very many questions. First of all, how do I submit an application to get this cut on display at the National Portrait Gallery? Second, where did Rob the Original learn these skills? He clearly has massive artistic talent. Thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, whose head is this on? It remains a mystery.

After Jenner and Kardashian shared the video on their Instagram Stories, Rob the Original reposted Kim's Story and noted, "I didn’t get credit for it but they still posted it, the goal was for them to see it." This upset a lot of fans, who felt he should've been shouted out, especially by such major celebrities with large followings. "Wow wtf? How do they BOTH repost your art and not tag you?" questioned one fan, but stylist Ramirêz stepped in to explain. "I posted it and they reposted it. I didn’t know who it was from at the moment but know I know. Good work," he apologized, and Rob sent back a high five emoji (Prayer hands? Do we know for sure?) and all was well.

BTW, this isn't Rob the Original's only hair portrait — it's kinda his thing. His most recent work features a colorful Selma from The Simpsons:

And this Bob Ross portrait is a creation the artist himself would approve of:

My only complaint? We better get a full-head Kris Jenner portrait next, because I have no doubt she'd be pissed to have been left out the first time.

How could you, Rob the Original?