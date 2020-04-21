Kourtney Kardashian is showered with lavish presents on her birthday each year, but, in 2020, her favorite present was something more sentimental. And no, it didn't come from her sisters. According to Kourt, it was a present from her younger brother Rob that really tugged at her heartstrings. Rob Kardashian's birthday gift to Kourtney was special for one big reason.

Kourtney turned 41 years old on April 18, and to celebrate the milestone, Rob gifted her something that paid tribute to their late father Robert Kardashian — his record collection. Kourtney was so touched by the meaningful present she shared it with the world, including fans on Instagram.

"Favorite birthday present: @robkardashianofficial gave me all my dad's old records," Kourtney captioned the post. Her snapshot showed off a pile of vintage records featuring the likes of Jimi Hendrix, Ray Charles, Neil Young and more.

However, Rob wasn't the only one to go above and beyond to make Kourt's day special. Khloé Kardashian also dropped off a thoughtful gift for her sibling. Seeing as Minnie Mouse is Kourtney's favorite Disney character, she surprised her with a massive balloon arrangement in the shape of Minnie's ears.

You can see Kourtney's meaningful present from Rob, as well as her balloon arrangement from Khloé, below.

Kourtney may have celebrated her special day in self-quarantine, but that didn't stop her family from finding a way to celebrate with her. Her sisters surprised her with an epic drive-by social distancing birthday party.

According to Kourtney, she heard "honking and screaming" outside and realized a large group of her friends and family had gathered in front of her house.

Kendall Jenner also documented the sweet moment, and when Kourtney was videotaped walking out of her house, she looked elated by the surprise.

Celebrating a birthday during self-quarantine doesn't sound like fun, but Kourtney's siblings found a way to make it so. That being said, hopefully the neighbors didn't call in any noise complaints about the outdoor bash. "The neighbors hate us lol," Kim later joked on her Instagram story. But given the way the Kardashians do birthday parties, they're probably used to it.