RM & eAeon's "Don't" Lyrics In English Are An Emotional Rollercoaster Ride
Just days after announcing BTS' next comeback with "Butter," RM dropped his collaboration with the Korean singer and songwriter eAeon called "Don't" on Friday, April 30. The two previously worked together on "badbye," which is a track from RM's 2018 mixtape, Mono. Fans were so happy about them teaming up again, they trended hashtags like #DontOutNow and #TurnOnTheMoonRM on Twitter to celebrate the release of the song, which comes from eAeon's latest album Fragile. If you're wondering what RM & eAeon's "Don't" lyrics mean in English, know the message behind them is an emotional one.
ARMYs always get so excited whenever a member of BTS does a solo project. Outside of BTS, RM has collaborated with artists like Tiger JK on "Timeless" and Younha on "Winter Flower." RM admired both singers for a long time before he finally got a chance to work with them.
The same goes for eAeon, who's part of the group called Mot. Him and RM's friendship history reportedly goes as far back as 2016, and RM's even recommended Mot's songs a few times to ARMYs on Twitter. Finally, after years of knowing each other, eAeon and RM collaborated for the first time on "badbye" in 2018.
On April 27, they shared a music video teaser for their second collaboration on YouTube. The start of the video showed a young couple happily in love, but then it transitioned into the two separated and feeling lost without the other. The duo dropped their "Don't" music video on Friday, April 30, and it took fans on an even more emotional rollercoaster ride.
RM and eAeon's "Don't" lyrics make the story so much sadder. The song is about knowing it's time to end a relationship but you're still trying to make one last effort to save it. You beg the other person to stay with you because you love them and have built a home together. "Don't leave/ There's no place like home/ Don't destroy us," the two say in the chorus.
Check out the full lyrics below.
Intro: eAeon
Don't talk, not yet
I know what you're about to say
Don't avoid my eyes
Please, don't do that
Verse 1: eAeon
Our home is here, it's us
We've been through worse
This can't be the end of us
So many things left undone
Chorus: eAeon
Don't leave
So much would collapse
Don't destroy us
It'll break you too
Don't, don't leave
Don't throw away everything
Please, don't
Verse 2: RM
What color are waves
White as snow when they break
Did you survive the drift ok
Still as a pebble, could you stay
Turn on the moon
In my small chimney, could you stay
Don't take away the name only you know
I don't need magic
I hate any wildflowers
Don't be new
Just be here
Stay here, don't go
Chorus: eAeon
Don't leave
There's no place like home
Don't destroy us
Don't break a heart into two
Don't, don't leave
Don't abandon everything
Please, don't
Bridge: eAeon
Don't you still love
I know it's not over yet
Don't say things you don't mean
I know you want me to hold you too
Stay here, don't go
Chorus: Both
Don't leave
There's no place like home
Don't destroy us
Don't break a heart into two
Don't, don't leave
Don't abandon everything
Please, don't
Outro: Both
Don't leave
So much would collapse
Don't destroy us
It'll break you too
Don't, don't leave
Don't abandon everything
Please, don't