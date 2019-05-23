Even though the third season of Riverdale has aired in its entirety on the CW, there is still a large chunk of the fanbase that has been waiting until the new season is available on Netflix to binge it all. Well, I have some good news for those fans, because Riverdale Season 3 is now on Netflix officially. One week after the season finale aired on the CW, Netflix has added the entirety of Season 3 to its streaming library for the perfect binge for your Memorial Day weekend.

All 22 episodes of Riverdale Season 3 are now available for fans to stream on Netflix, as of Thursday morning. But before you dive in, you should probably remind yourself about where things left off at the end of Season 2. Don't worry about having to go back to rewatch the previous season — use this Riverdale Season 2 finale refresher as a quick and easy way to remind yourself where things stand as you begin watching Season 3. The important things to remember are that Archie was placed under arrest after Hiram Lodge framed him for murder, Jughead Jones took over as the Serpent King after his father retired from the gang, and Betty Cooper's mother Alice has been flirting with the idea of joining a mysterious new cult called The Farm in the wake of finding out her husband Hal has been the serial killer the Black Hood this whole time.

Season 3 picks up on those cliffhangers right away, along with introducing a ghoulish new villain for the Core Four to investigate. Don't worry — this post will not go into any spoilers for the season. In the Season 3 premiere, Archie has to stand trial to try to defend himself against the murder charge against him, and Betty finds it difficult to deal with with her mom now that she has joined up with The Farm.

The Farm is one of the major mysteries that runs throughout all of Season 3, alongside the other big, supernatural-seeming puzzle that the premiere episode introduces: the Gargoyle King. As the premiere episode reveals, there is a strange new presence stalking Riverdale, and the Core Four will have to figure out exactly who or what this newly arrived Gargoyle King might be.

One of the main inspirations for the new season is True Detective, so it does veer much more to the creepy side than the show ever has before, but Season 3 also has a handful of really fun and unique episodes for fans watching it for the first time to look forward. Episode 4, entitled "The Midnight Club," is a Breakfast Club-inspired flashback episode that has all of the show's teen actors playing the teenage versions of their own parents (e.g., KJ Apa plays Fred Andrews, Lili Reinhart plays Alice Cooper, etc.). And just like in Season 2, the new season also has a musical episode. Episode 16, called "Big Fun," has the whole cast performing numbers from Heathers: The Musical.

Riverdale Season 3 is streaming on Netflix now.