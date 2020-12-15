To anyone who's still feeling emotional about the Dec. 14 episode of The Bachelorette, my apologies, because Riley Christian's tweet about his breakup with Tayshia Adams is going to break your heart all over again. During the rollercoaster ride of an episode, Adams sent home half of her remaining suitors before hometown dates, and despite opening his heart to Adams, Christian didn't make the cut. Luckily, it doesn't seem like there's any hard feelings. After the episode aired, the New York native took to Twitter to show Adams some love, writing, "Tay helped me become a better man. That's just the way it is. She's unbelievable. And I'm a lucky man to have met her." BRB, sobbing.

Though Christian definitely succeeded in charming Adams (like when he gave her that one-week anniversary cake), Adams ultimately felt she wasn't as serious about him as she needed to be, especially once Christian opened up to her about his family. After the lie detector test date, Christian revealed he'd been estranged from his mother for most of his life, and he even changed his legal name because he no longer wanted to share a name with his father. And because of that, Adams felt she couldn't subject him to hometown dates.

"I feel like since Day 1, you have probably grown the most of everyone, in the sense of like, I feel like now I'm seeing Riley," Adams explained to Christian before sending him home. "I feel like you being vulnerable and open with someone is not something that comes around often, but you doing that with me means a lot. Hometowns are next week, and I know how much family means to you, and I don't even want to put you in that position if my heart is not 100% matching yours, because I don't want to hurt you. I don't want to lead you on."

Christian was taken aback, and though he pressed her for details, she simply said she "can't help where [her] heart is right now." And though he departed like a perfect gentleman, Christian later confessed to the camera he had some regrets. "I didn't have a lot of time to tell Tayshia how I truly felt," he said. "I would tell her how beautiful she is, how strong she is... I would tell her that she was, that she is, someone that I could see myself spending the rest of my life with. At the end of the day, I felt like and I still feel like Tayshia is the one for me." During the "Men Tell All" special following the episode, Christian was able to bare his heart one last time and get closure with Adams, but still. Ugh.

On Dec. 14, Adams also took to IG to reflect on his experience. "Thrilla in Quintilla!!! What a great ride it was!!" he captioned a pic of him and Adams from the show. "I went into a bubble, fell for the bachelorette, wasn't able to bend the knee 😢, but still came out a better man. Never knew that I could make such strides as a person until after I completed this love journey in La Quinta. It's not the happy ending that I'd hoped for, but it was certainly a fairy tale experience. Thank you to my friends and family, to the wonderful people that I met in La Quinta, the beautiful bachelorette(s) and of course to #BachelorNation."

Here's hoping this isn't the last Bachelor Nation will see of Christian, because I smell a potential Bachelor in Paradise contestant.