Pour it up, pour it up for RiRi, y’all — she’s been single for about a minute and in true bad girl fashion, she seems to have wasted absolutely no time finding another partner-in-crime. Following her recent breakup, Rihanna's hangout with A$AP Rocky is sparking rumors of a new romance. And FYI, their latest meetup is hardly the first time they’ve been spotted chilling together.

But let’s take a step back, shall we? On Jan. 17, the news broke that Rihanna and her long-time boyfriend Hassan Jameel had split up, according to sources who spoke with E! News and Us Weekly. Although the duo kept their relationship on the down-low for quite some time, they had been dating for roughly three years. They were first linked in June 2017, when they were spotted making out in a hot tub in Ibiza — but she didn’t officially confirm that she was in an “exclusive” relationship until early October 2019, just several months before they parted ways.

Now, Rihanna seems to have a new sidekick. According to TMZ, she and A$AP Rocky were seen hanging backstage during the 2020 Yams Day benefit concert in Brooklyn on Jan. 17 (the very same day that the news of her breakup hit). The A$AP Mob was present to perform for the fifth annual charity event, which is aimed at helping to fight substance abuse.

The photos of them together don’t outright point to a romance — after all, there’s no heavy PDA. That said, a couple of things are clear from their casual body language and enormous smiles: They seem to be super comfortable around each other, and they also seem to be having a grand old time together. In one of the photos, RiRi is hunched over, covering her face in hysterics like she literally can’t even, and Rocky is cracking up in the background. IMHO, laughter is just what the doctor ordered after a tough public breakup.

BTW, Rihanna and Rocky have been linking up quite a bit lately. On Oct. 13, 2019, at the Rolling Loud music festival, Rihanna was spotted with the Mob participating in a rap battle. Not only was Rocky right next to her but at one point, he pulled her in for a quick hug. On Dec. 3, 2019, they posed for photos together on the red carpet at the 2019 British Fashion Awards. And did I mention that Rocky was sporting Fenty (RiRi’s fashion brand)? She even thanked him for his support in an IG post, and Rocky was seen leaving her Fenty after-party later that evening. Then, a week later, she traveled all the way to Sweden to scope out Rocky’s comeback show. While she may not have been seen spending time with him there, it’s still a notable grand gesture.

Their history runs deep, too. ICYMI, after Rocky joined Rihanna on stage during a performance at the 2012 VMAs, the two embraced, and Rocky was caught full-on grabbing Rihanna’s butt. Then, while filming the music video for “Work” in August 2013, the duo was reportedly seen stealing an off-screen smooch — not to mention cuddling and generally being flirty AF. But at the time, when Rocky addressed the rumors that started inevitably swirling, he downplayed them.

Of course, frequent hangout aside, there’s no way of knowing whether these two are just good pals or potential lovebirds. And even if they are more than friends, given how private Rihanna was about her relationship with Jameel, it’s unlikely that she’ll confirm a budding romance anytime soon. Regardless of what’s going on with this hip-hop power duo, it’s clear that RiRi is living her best life in spite of the recent breakup — she’s got a loyal music industry companion by her side to offer some support (and some much-needed laughter). And ultimately, isn’t that what really matters?