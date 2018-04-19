Wow, you guys. TIME magazine has put out its list of the world's most influential people, and there are a ton of well-deserving names on there who you know and love that made the cut. With this list, each person who has been nominated has another well-known person speak on behalf of their accomplishments, and honestly, it's overwhelmingly beautiful to read each passage. And guess what? Our girl Rihanna is on TIME's 100 Most Influential People 2018 list and her tribute from Adele will seriously leave you smiling.

According to TIME, its annual list of the world's most influential people "is a designation of individuals whose time, in our estimation, is now," adding that, "The TIME 100 isn’t a measure of power, though many on the list wield it. Nor is it a collection of milestones accumulated. As our staff considers candidates, we often find ourselves wowed by those with stunning lifetime achievements."

On this year's list, TIME noted that it has its "youngest designee ever, 14-year-old actor Millie Bobby Brown" as well as more women than in any past year's TIME 100, claiming "proof that there are ways of changing the world beyond traditional power structures."

That's right, ladies, do your thing.

But a particularly notable designee is Rihanna, who had an impossibly beautiful excerpt written about her from Adele. She wrote:

I actually can’t remember the first time I met Rihanna; I was probably numb from the shock of it. She is one year older than me, but I feel like she’s been around forever. The progression of her superstardom feels steady, well deserved and extremely natural. She burst onto the scene with the absolute banger that is “Pon de Replay” in 2005, so young and breathtakingly beautiful. But the first time it felt like she made everyone sit up was with “Umbrella.” It crossed her over to every platform and into everyone’s lives. It felt like she had truly arrived, and she hasn’t slowed down since. Even more, she has designed and conquered an entire lane of her own. The innovative and groundbreaking world of Rihanna that no one else will ever be safe in and get away with copying. She makes her own rules and bends ours.

Adele continued, saying,

Whenever I’ve met her, she’s been the most gracious, loyal and funny goofball of an icon. She glows like when someone’s taken a picture with a flash and you’re dazed for a few minutes after. But it’s also very clear in that glow that she genuinely doesn’t give a f*ck; she’s fearless and full of all the right kind of attitude to be everything that she is and will be forever.

Can we just stop for a minute and recognize how amazing this tribute is?

It's not like we didn't know that Rihanna is a talented, successful leader who continues to wow her fans over and over again through the years, but it's super sweet to hear those words coming from another talented, successful leader, don't you think?

This might be a good time to remind you that, on top of being one of the world's most prominent pop stars, Rihanna also launched her own beauty line, Fenty Beauty, back in September 2017 and aimed to include every single skin color under the sun, all while ensuring the highest quality for each product. On the Fenty website, there is a special note from Rihanna that reads:

Fenty Beauty was created for everyone: for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races. I wanted everyone to feel included. That's the real reason I made this line.

Celebrity icon? Check. Pop star? Check. Beauty mogul? Check, check, check.

Really, is there anything Rihanna can't do?

The answer, of course, is no.