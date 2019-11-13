Reynolds Wrap's Thanksgiving 2019 Turkey Recipes Include A Mac & Cheese Flavor

With millions planning to celebrate Thanksgiving in just a few weeks, Reynolds Wrap is giving hungry customers some out-of-the-box recipe ideas. It's safe to say the masterminds behind last year's Glitter Turkey have done it again, because these Reynolds Wrap's new Thanksgiving turkey recipes feature mac and cheese and pumpkin spice seasoning, both of which are sure to be a hit with your guests. Whether you're looking to pay homage to your go-to PSL or you know gooey cheese and carbs can't be topped, there's something for everyone.

I'll be the first to admit I like a traditional Turkey Day feast, but there's something to be said for getting creative with the centerpiece of the spread. Luckily, Reynolds Wrap has been serving up some pretty unique yet tasty iterations of your turkey over the past few years. This year, the brand is paying homage to what might just be everyone's favorite comfort food with a mac and cheese-inspired turkey recipe. Not only is the bird itself covered in the bright orange cheese dust that comes with a boxed mac and cheese, but you'll also garnish your turkey with plenty of the cheesy side. It's like your two favorite Thanksgiving dishes colliding.

Courtesy of Reynolds Wrap

To prepare, all you need to do is to baste your turkey with 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil and coat with two pouches of powdered cheese from a boxed macaroni and cheese. Then, cook your turkey as usual at 375 degrees Fahrenheit with aluminum foil on top to seal in the moisture. Once it's done, you can serve it with a couple boxes of your go-to boxed macaroni and cheese to up the indulgence factor on your Thanksgiving feast. You can also find the full recipe here.

Courtesy of Reynolds Wrap

Meanwhile, self-professed basic Bettys can bring their favorite PSL flavors to the Thanksgiving table by glazing their turkeys with a Pumpkin Spice mixture. Here, you'll want to mix up the "essence of fall" — which is 1/3 cup of brown sugar, 2-and-a-half teaspoons of ground cinnamon, 1 teaspoon of ground nutmeg, 1 teaspoon of ground ginger, 1/2 teaspoon of allspice, 1/2 teaspoon of ground cloves, and 1/4 teaspoon of salt — before brushing 2 tablespoons of olive oil on a 10-16 pound turkey and covering it with the spice blend. For this recipe, which you can read in full here, you'll want to use a turkey bag and 1 tablespoon of flour to keep your turkey from getting too dry while cooking at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Whether you have a sweet tooth or tend to prefer a more savory addition to your turkey, I have a feeling that either of these options will be a hit with your guests.