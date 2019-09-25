Reviewers Are Obsessed With These 40 Luxurious Items On Amazon That Are Surprisingly Under $30

When it comes to online shopping, affordable products can be pretty deceiving — because sometimes, they look way more expensive than they are. And if you know where to look, you can score some luxurious items on Amazon that are currently available for under $30 — because, yes, they do exist.

Look, I totally get it. How could something so luxe cost so little, right? Well, if Amazon shopper reviews are any indication, these products are 100% worth the cash. Whether you're looking for new silky pajamas, cozy slippers, high-quality toothpaste, detoxifying salt slabs, plush towels, or a facial steamer, Amazon has you covered. Plus, tons of shoppers who've already tried the products might inspire you to start making purchases.

If you don't believe me, perhaps the fact that these highly-rated Amazon products have hundreds and thousands of swooning reviews will do the trick. From cool products you never knew existed to beauty buys that you've never heard of, you'll discover dozens of purchase-worthy products that'll inspire you to click "Add to Cart." And if you have Amazon Prime, you'll be able to start enjoying many of them in under 48 hours. In other words, happy shopping (and you're welcome).

1. These Silky-Smooth Pillowcases With Over 3,000 Positive Reviews Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair & Skin (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Did you know that sleeping on traditional cotton pillowcases can snag at your hair? Luckily, these satin pillowcases are here to help. Their silky design works against breakage and tangling, leaving your strands smooth as can be. Plus, since their material won't absorb moisture, they'll leave your hair and complexion feeling fresh. You can buy the pillowcases in 14 colors, such as pink, orange, green, and blue. With over 3,000 positive reviews, they're pretty hard to resist.

2. A Facial Steamer That Uses Ionic Mist To Hydrate Your Complexion Zenpy Nano Ionic Facial Steamer Warm Mist Humidifier $26 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of dropping tons of cash treating yourself to a bi-weekly steam at the spa, add this affordable facial steamer to your cart. It's designed to relax and soothe your skin with warm ionic water mist. That billowing steam will help soften your complexion, loosen your pores, prevent breakouts, and moisturize your skin. The machine even comes with a blackout-removing kit that'll help you deal with blemishes in a safe way.

3. This Rich Body Cream That's Made With White Tea And Oats Archipelago Oat Milk Body Lotion $28 | Amazon See on Amazon You don't need to spend tons of cash on luxury skincare products to achieve super soft skin. If you prefer an affordable approach on head-to-toe hydration, reach for a bottle of this oat milk body lotion. It's made with soothing ingredients such as oat protein, coconut water, white tea, and milk solids to help moisturize skin without leaving a greasy finish. Plus, the formula is free of parabens and sulfates, making it a must-have addition to your beauty routine.

4. A Memory Foam Seat Cushion That You Can Use Almost Anywhere Everlasting Comfort Memory Foam Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Trips to the chiropractor are most definitely beneficial — but in between appointments, you can work on your posture and relieve your aches at home with this memory foam seat cushion. Its ergonomic design is made to ease the pressure throughout areas such as your spine, lower back, and hips. The cushion itself is made with thick memory foam for extra comfort, and it's wrapped in a removable cover that has a non-slip grip.

5. A Massage Trio That Can Help Relieve Muscle Tension Tumaz Massage Ball & Foot Roller 3-In-1 Set with Spiky Ball $18 | Amazon See on Amazon If various muscle cramps are holding you back, reach for this massage trio that includes one smooth ball, one spiky ball, and one roller. The spiky foot roller that's included can be used to massage the muscles at the bottoms of your feet to alleviate pain or tension. The balls, on the other hand, can be used to address muscle knots and tissues directly.

6. This Vitamin C Eye Cream That Will Help Brighten You Up Avalon Organics Intense Defense Eye Cream $16 | Amazon See on Amazon This vitamin C serum by Avalon Organics is designed to visibly brighten skin while moisturizing your skin. Not only is the formula made with natural ingredients (like various essential oils and white tea), but it's also free of parabens, sulfates, and fragrances. To use it, just pump the cream out of its container and apply.

7. These Cushy Memory Foam Slippers Made With Breathable Cotton shevalues Women's Soft Indoor Slippers $12 | Amazon See on Amazon These cozy memory foam house slippers — which are lined in super breathable cotton — will form around your feet for optimal comfort. They're available in 10 colors and feature striped soles, so you can choose whichever shade fits your style best. Plus, they're even foldable, which makes them great for packing. The slippers also feature non-slip rubber soles that'll come in handy when you need to wear them outside. Available sizes: 6 to 12

8. A Facial Cleanser With 4 Different Attachments For Exfoliation ETEREAUTY Facial Cleansing Brush $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Say hello to your happiest complexion with this electronic facial brush. It comes with three attachable brush heads that'll gently exfoliate your skin, whether you need a sensitive wash or a deep cleanse. It can even remove calluses from other parts of your body, thanks to its removable pumice extension. The machine is also waterproof and battery-operated for stress-free use. It even comes with its own carrying case for on-the-go washing.

9. This Hair Spray That Will Soften Strands And Prevent Frizz COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you have color-processed hair or strands that react quickly to humidity, you'll want to have this Dream Coat Supernatural Spray by COLOR WOW at hand. It's designed to coat your cuticles and prevent frizz, promising smooth, shiny strands all day long. To use the product, spray it onto your clean, damp hair before blow-drying it. After that, the product should work for up to three shampoos.

10. This Shower Mat That Will Give Your Feet A Massage Love, Lori Shower Foot Massager Scrubber & Cleaner $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Believe it or not, your feet deserve more cleansing action than just letting soapy water run over them as you rinse your body. With that being said, consider adding this non-slip mat to your shower floor. Squeeze some body wash onto it and rub your feet to sudsy, squeaky-clean perfection. The mat uses suction cups for grips, along with tiny scrubbers for a soothing, massage-like effect.

11. These Silky Pajamas That Come In Tons Of Vibrant Colors Lonxu Womens Silk Satin Pajamas Set $29 | Amazon See on Amazon Who said silky pajamas have to be expensive? This smooth satin pajama set is affordable and luxurious. It's available in 10 vibrant colors, such as red, emerald, and royal blue. Each set comes with pants that have a drawstring waist for optimal comfort, along with a long-sleeve shirt for extra coziness while you relax. They're also machine-washable, which means you can throw them into the laundry when you're done wearing them. Available sizes: XS to 3XL

12. A Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste That Tastes Like Mint Rael Himalayan Pink Salt Toothpaste $8 | Amazon See on Amazon Sure, pink Himalayan salt lamps are cool, but what about this USDA-approved Himalayan salt toothpaste? The soothing, anti-inflammatory mint toothpaste is made with pink Himalayan sea salt to neutralize bacteria and prevent odor, along with other ingredients that work against cavities (like sodium fluoride). The tooth paste is even organic, so it's an oral care choice you can feel good about.

13. These Pink Himalayan Salt Blocks That Can Help Detox Your Body New Himalayan Salt Block Detox For Foot (2-Pack) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon These FDA-approved pink Himalayan sea salt slabs are designed to soak toxins out of your feet to promote overall well-being. Apparently, you can heat them up before using them — and when you're ready, you can stand on each block to magically heal your body from your feet up. You only need to use them for 15 minutes each day to achieve the natural detox you're searching for.

14. This Gentle Brown Sugar Scrub That Can Be Used From Head To Toe Brooklyn Botany Brown Sugar Body Scrub $14 | Amazon See on Amazon Buff your body to smooth, silky perfection with this brown sugar body scrub. It's made with various natural ingredients and oils (such as sucrose, passion flower extract, and lemon oil), and can be used on both your face and body. Whether you use it on your complexion or your feet, it'll help hydrate and exfoliate your skin without being too harsh on sensitive areas. Plus, it's totally free of parabens.

15. An Extra-Long Loofah That Can Help You Scrub Your Back Voda Reve Exfoliating Loofah Back Scrubber $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you tired of not being able to reach your back while washing in the shower? Try using this ultra-long loofah. It's designed to easily cleanse all corners of your backside without having to contort yourself into uncomfortable positions in the shower. It even comes with two loops that you can use as handles while you're scrubbing. However, you can also use those loops to hang your loofah up when you're done using it.

16. This Tea Tree Oil Soak That Relieves Tired Feet In Minutes Purely Northwest Tea Tree Oil Foot Soak with Epsom Salt $15 | Amazon See on Amazon This therapeutic foot soak is made with various ingredients like sea salt, epsom salt, essential oils, MSM, and more to soothe and relax your feet on contact. Whether you have sore feet, cracked skin, or stubborn callouses, this soak will help put an end to the discomfort. To use it, all you have to do is add a few tablespoons of the product to warm water. Then, you can start soaking your feet.

17. These Ultra-Plush Towels Made With Pure Egyptian Cotton Pinzon Blended Egyptian Cotton Bath Towel Set (6-Piece) $21 | Amazon See on Amazon Plush, fluffy towels don't have to cost an arm and a leg. This set of towels and wash cloths is proof. Each one is made with 100% Egyptian cotton, which means they're very soft. They're also sold in 10 different colors and have earned over 7,000 rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. Not to mention, these towels are machine-washable — and you can throw them into the dryer when they're done being cleaned.

18. A Waterproof Toiletry Bag That Can Carry Your Necessities HaloVa Toiletry Bag Multifunction Cosmetic Bag $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Keep your cosmetics from getting clumped together in one big mess inside your suitcase by organizing them with this handy toiletry bag. It comes with a variety of pockets to easily store products of different sizes. It's also waterproof and has a convenient handle, so you can hang it in the bathroom for easy access. The bag comes in five colors and designs, which include dark blue, light blue, beige, gray, and blue with flowers.

19. This Jade Roller Set That Will Relax Your Complexion eDiva Natural Jade Roller $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Skincare routines can take a lot of energy out of you. To help make it less of a hassle, try incorporating these jade beauty tools into your routine. This set features a jade roller and jade Gua Sha scraper for easy rolling and contouring. Pair them with your favorite serums, lotions, and creams for optimal beauty results. Or, use them alone to increase blood circulation and ease tension.

20. This Makeup Brush Set That Will Cover Your Cosmetic Needs Yoseng Makeup Brushes Set (10-Pack) $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you ready to apply your makeup like never before? These round makeup brushes will make it easier than ever to use your go-to cosmetics. One pack comes with 10 different appliers that'll help cover specific areas on your face. While the smaller brushes are great for eyes, lips, and contouring, the larger brushes are fab for creating base makeup. Since they come with long, sturdy handles, they're also easy to use.

21. These Eye Masks Made With 24-Karat Gold SWISSÖKOLAB Hyaluronic Acid 24-Karat Gold Eye Patches $13 | Amazon See on Amazon Gift your peepers with these 24-karat gold hyaluronic acid eye masks. Each gel is designed to soften, moisturize, and brighten the areas underneath your eyes for a wide-awake allure. Not only can they help reduce the appearance of dark circles but they can also help detox your skin. One happy customer wrote, "I love this eye mask, it’s amazing how great my under eyes feel after using it."

22. This Extra-Smooth Scrunchy That's Made With Pure Silk LilySilk Silk Charmeuse Scrunchy $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes, traditional elastic ties can wreak havoc on hair after getting tangled in it. This silk scrunchy will do the complete opposite. Its smooth, 100% silk fabric won't get stuck in your strands. On top of that, it doesn't come with any metal joining bits, so it won't snag your hair. The smooth accessory comes in dozens of colors, so you can pick and choose which ones will pair well with your wardrobe.

23. This Exfoliating Body Brush That Can Help Prevent Ingrown Hairs Exfoliating Body Brush $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Get ready to say hello to your softest skin yet. This exfoliating brush is designed to gently exfoliate your body. Thanks to its teeny, tiny bristles, it can also be used to treat ingrown hairs and razor bumps by removing dead skin and lifting the follicles. The brush itself even comes with an easy-to-use handle so you can exfoliate wherever you need to, whether your skin is wet or not.

24. A Glass Tumbler That Will Infuse Your Tea On-The-Go UEndure Glass Tea Infuser Travel Mug with Strainer $25 | Amazon See on Amazon Tea lovers, rejoice. This glass tea-infusing mug comes with a built-in stainless steel strainer so you can brew your favorite cup of tea on-the-go. It also comes with a neoprene sleeve that'll make it easier to hold while you're drinking from it. The mug itself can be filled with 14 ounces of fluid, and it works best with loose-leaf tea. However, you can also use it to make matcha drinks.

25. This Pack Of Bath Bombs That Thousands Of Shoppers Love LifeAround2Angels Bath Bombs Gift Set (12-Pack) $27 | Amazon See on Amazon Bath bombs are total must-haves for every relaxing soak. This particular set comes with 12 bubbly offerings that have different scents, such as Lavender, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Shea & Coconut, and more. The moisturizing products offer non-staining color hues and flower pedals, depending one which ones you're using. Apparently, people are loving them — because the set already has over 5,000 positive reviews.

26. An Umbrella That Will Take Up Less Space While Traveling Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella With Teflon Coating $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Don't set yourself up for failure in a rainstorm. This compact umbrella with nine ribs will fit into just about any bag, so you'll never have to risk getting soaked again. The windproof options comes in 11 different colors and patterns, including a rainbow selection, a stellar nighttime star design, and an uplifting cloud pattern that'll make the sky above you look sunny and bright (despite the water pouring down).

27. This Compact Eyelash Curler That's Easy To Pack JAPONESQUE Go Curl Eyelash Curler $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This handy little eyelash curler fits into any bag for easy curling and on-the-go touch-ups. It's made with plastic and a thin silicone rubber lining for gentle curls wherever, whenever. It's sold in both black and pink options, so you can choose your go-to shade. One satisfied customer wrote, "This little eyelash curler is so handy! It’s compact and easier to handle than the standard curler."

28. A Wireless Charger That Props Your Phone Up NANAMI Fast Wireless Charger $24 | Amazon See on Amazon This wireless charger not only re-juices your battery, but it also props your phone up in the process so you can keep an eye on the screen while it's getting power. It's even features a colored LED light that'll let you know when your phone is being charged. Plus, unlike many cord-free chargers, you don't have to remove your phone case while you're using it. Just place it on the platform, let it charge, and pick it up whenever you need it.

29. This Drying Lotion That Treats Blemishes While You're Sleeping Mario Badescu Drying Lotion $15 | Amazon See on Amazon As soon as you see a pimple that's forming, reach for a bottle of this best-selling drying lotion. It's made with ingredients like calamine, zinc, and salicylic acid to absorb, soothe, and neutralize blemishes in action. It's super easy to use, too. Just dab the pink formula onto your skin and let it dry overnight. Then, you can clean it off when you wake up. With over 2,000 reviews, it's a must-have addition to your skin regimen.

30. A Water Facial Cleanser That You Can Use Without Rinsing Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water $15 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you too tired to remove your makeup with a classic rinse-off cleanser? Reach for a bottle of this micellar water instead. It's designed to pick up all traces of dirt, makeup, and impurities without having to lather and rinse. To use it, all you have to do is add some solution to a cotton pad or tissue, and then wipe your complexion until it's fresh. It's a great solution for people with sensitive skin.

31. This Silky Neck Pillow That Offers Hot And Cold Therapy Neck Pain Relief Hot/Cold Therapeutic Herbal Pillow $28 | Amazon See on Amazon If you normally experience a sore neck (or if you simply want a pretty new heating-and-cooling pad in your collection), add this silky pillow to your cart. It's designed to be heated or cooled for optimal comfort whenever you need it. Plus, it offers soothing aromatherapy benefits. While it's technically a neck pillow, it can also be used as a curvy heating pad to cup your shoulders, side, legs — you name it.

32. A High-Pressure Shower Head That Feels Like A Downpour SparkPod High Pressure Rain Shower Head $30 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you ready to turn your shower into a haven of heavy rain and soothing heat? This high-pressure rain shower head will help you do just that. It's covered in tiny nozzles that'll spew heavy droplets while you're bathing. It's also rust-proof and anti-clogging — so once it's attached to your faucet, you can use it without a worry. You can even adjust the device to an angle of your liking.

33. This Space-Saving Dish Mat That Organizes Your Plates Umbra UDRY Drying Rack and Microfiber Dish Mat $12 | Amazon See on Amazon I love a minimalist movement, so it's no wonder this innovative drying mat caught my eye. When you're using it, the little slats will keep your plates and silverware organized while they're drying — and the microfiber mat will soak up the excess water. The mat's even machine-washable, so you can clean it up after a few uses. The entire set comes in three colors, including charcoal, linen, and red.

34. An Easy-To-Use Wine Aerator That You Can Hold Over Your Glass Zazzol Wine Aerator Decanter $22 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you ready to upgrade your wine? If so, this convenient aerator decanter will work like a charm. It's designed to make your wine taste that much better by enhancing its bouquet and flavors, all with a simple pass through its nozzle. Just hold the aerator over your glass, pour some wine through it, and fill your cup. Since it's super easy to use, it's a total must-have for your bar cart.

35. This Cotton Towel Wrap With A Pocket For Your Phone TowelSelections Women's Wrap Terry Towel $23 | Amazon See on Amazon Save yourself from accidental slips by adding this cozy cotton towel to your bathroom accessories. Thanks to its adjustable closure, it's designed to stay firmly in place so you can relax post-shower. It even has a pocket that'll carry your phone or other necessities by your side while you're lounging around. You can choose from 14 colors and patterns, too. Available sizes: XS to XXL

36. A Towel That Will Remove Your Makeup With Only Water MakeUp Eraser Chic Black $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Micellar water is great, but what if you didn't have to use an additional product to remove your makeup? That's where this innovative "MakeUp Eraser" comes into play. Simply soak it with water and rub your makeup off. It's powerful enough to bust through even the most stubborn lipstick and mascara, and its black fabric ensures you won't be plagued by the appearance of makeup stains. It's even machine-washable, which means you can easily freshen it up.

37. These Foot Masks That Will Make Your Soles Softer Than Ever ALIVER Foot Peel Mask (3-Pack) $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Are you tired of having callused feet? If so, it's time to reach for one of these foot-peeling masks. They're designed to soften and shed dry skin to reveal extra-soft soles underneath. All you have to do is put on the sock-like coverings, and then let the masks do the rest of the work. Just keep in mind that the peeling will last for a couple of days, so be sure to think ahead when you use them.

38. This Silky Eye Mask That's Great For Flights And Super Bright Mornings LULUSILK Mulberry Silk Sleep Eye Mask $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Bright lights always have a way of messing with sleep. Whether beams of light are cutting through your shades early in the morning, or if you're trying to sleep mid-flight, this eye mask will come in handy. It's lightweight and made with 100% silk, so it won't feel so heavy on your lids. The mask also comes with a cozy elastic band to help it stay in place while you snooze. You can choose from nine colors and patterns, including striped designs and solid shades.

39. A Chunky Cheese Board With Grooves For Your Crackers Royal Craft Wood Unique Bamboo Cheese Board $20 | Amazon See on Amazon Take your wine and cheese night to the next level with this thick bamboo cheese board. Its expansive design will hold plenty of cheese and crackers for your parties — and there's even little dips on each side to cradle your crisps. The wooden board also features handles on each side, which will make it extra easy to carry while you're serving. It's also water-resistant, so don't worry about getting it wet while you're cleaning it off.