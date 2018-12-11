46 Things Under $30 On Amazon Bougie People Love
Everyone loves a taste of the good life, but the finer things in life don't come cheap. That is, not unless you're shopping on Amazon, where it's easy to find things under $30 that even bougie people will love. In fact, you can find things that are so inexpensive but luxurious that you can afford to splurge on several items.
All it takes is one click of the button and you're liable to scroll past countless amazing deals on fancy items that'll make it seem like you're rich AF, but you'll know the truth, which is that you just know how to track down a great deal. From gold face masks to wine aerators and cheese knives, you can stock up on the kind of stuff that normally might seem beyond costly and out of reach.
Ready to start living your best life? Even if you're not on a champagne budget, you can treat yourself to a good time and the kind of lifestyle that the rich and famous are known for on Amazon. This slideshow features some of the best deals you can find today. So what are you waiting for? Let your inner bougie babe go wild.
1A Wine Aerator That Vino Lovers Seriously Need To Try
It doesn't get much bougier than this aerator decanter, but that's also part of why it's so amazing. This aerates wine as it pours, and unlike other aerators that do so in only one step, this does it in three. First the wine is dispersed, then it drains through 32 holes, then air is injected into the tube before the wine funnels into the glass. "It doesn't seem possible that such a simple device could improve wine this much," wrote one reviewer. "... One sip of the wine after pouring it through this device and I was sold. The wine tastes so much smoother and fuller. It almost feels creamy in my mouth."
2This Heat Wrap That Smells Like Soothing Lavender
This heat wrap for your neck is a treat to sore muscles, and it looks pretty cute too. With its London-plaid print and soothing lavender aroma, this adorable accessory can help you unwind after a stressful day. Plus, the heat lasts for more than half an hour, so you can enjoy it for an extended period of time while you decompress from your workday.
3A Vintage-Inspired Jewelry Hanger That's Pretty And Functional
Keeping your favorite rings, earrings, and necklaces organized and easy to find doesn't have to be a challenge. With this tree, which comes with two tiers of 12 hooks, you can sort your jewelry and find everything you need quickly. This comes with a metal tray, which rests below and provides an additional level of storage.
4This Bamboo Organizer That's Great For K-Cups, Sugar, Teas, And More
Whether you're adding it to the office or you're trying to sort your own messy cabinets or counters, this caddy organizer can be a great option if you want to keep all your K-cups, tea bags, and sugar packets in one place. It comes with three levels and it's made from bamboo with clear acrylic fronts, so everything is visible.
5A Self-Watering Planter Pot That'll Save Your Plants When You Forget About Them
If you're the kind of plant owner who has a tendency to forget that your plants need regular watering, a self-watering planter like this can be a lifesaver. Literally. It comes with a reservoir that supplies water to plants as needed, so even if you forget for a week or two, this will save the day. This pot also comes in a modernist style and can be a great way to mix up your decor.
6This Silk Pillowcase That Can Work Wonders On Your Skin And Hair
Silk pillowcases like this one are the little beauty secret you've been waiting for. Made from 100 percent silk, this pillowcase can be incredibly beneficial for hair and skin, since silk has been shown to help keep hair from getting matted and knotted during sleep. Another perk? It's hypoallergenic, which means those with ultra-sensitive skin can rest easy as they snooze with this.
7A Cozy Faux Fur Throw That's Great For Snuggling
This high-quality throw blanket is the perfect pick when you want to cozy up on chilly days and nights. Made from thick faux fur on one side and soft sherpa on the other, this blanket is large and makes for an amazing cuddle companion when you're trying to warm up in bed or on the couch.
8This Bamboo Cutting That More Hygienic Than Wood Or Plastic
When it comes to cutting boards, this bamboo board is the way to go. Not only are they more hygienic than wood and plastic, but bamboo is a more sustainable natural resource, too. Made with side handles and a deep juice groove, this board offers professional-style quality when you're on a budget. "I love this cutting board. I was looking for one large enough to comfortably hold a 7 lb turkey breast for slicing for Thanksgiving. This worked really well," one reviewer wrote.
9This Bubble Bath That Will Help You Soak Your Stress Away
Steep your stresses away in this luxurious bubble bath, which comes in a variety of different scents, including brown sugar vanilla and lavender vanilla. Made with organic coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, and nourishing argan oil, this bath can re-moisturize parched skin and leave it feeling dewy fresh. One reviewer raved, "My skin felt amazing after I got out and smelled like summer. Best bubble bath EVER!"
10This Sleek Lipstick Organizer That'll Make It So Easy To Find Your Favorite Shade
You can organize up to 64 lipsticks with this acrylic organizer, which when you think about it, is pretty amazing. Equipped with a 360-degree rotating base, this holder is easy to access and can save so much space in the process. It comes with 12 angled compartments, so you can always find your shade, even when you're in a hurry.
11A Pair Of Moccasins That Are Super Fluffy
More than 1,000 reviewers on Amazon say these faux fur-lined slippers are a must-buy, especially if you love the comfort and feel of brand-name moccasins but don't want to pony up the big bucks for them. Made with memory foam and anti-slip soles, these are made with stylish suede too and are totally built to last. Reviewers do recommend sizing up, since these tend to run small.
12This Milk Frother For Making Your Favorite Hot Drinks
For warm drinks that need a frothy finish, this two-in-one milk frother can be a real game-changer. It comes with a stainless steel whisk and can be a great way to make foam for hot chocolates, cappuccinos, and more.
13An At-Home Spa For Your Feet
Tired feet need love too, which is why this foot and pedicure spa from Conair is such a great option if you're looking to give your feet some TLC. It comes with a big tub, easy controls that you can touch with your toes, and various heat and vibration combinations. You can remove the rollers in this for adjustable massage intensity, as well. One reviewer noted, "This foot spa is a great way to pamper yourself at home and on a budget!"
14This Magnifying Makeup Mirror That's Easy To Install
Get up close and personal with your skin using this lighted makeup mirror, which comes with intense 10-times magnification for a better view. Lit by 14 LED lights, this mirror helps you focus in on one specific section of your face, so you can definitely use it for tweezing, shaving, makeup application, and other facets of your beauty regimen.
15A Pasta Maker That'll Bring Out Your Inner Chef
Homemade pasta dishes are easy to master with this simple-to-use pasta maker, which is made from stainless steel and comes with everything you need to start making fresh linguine, spaghetti, and more. This device might look intimidating, but reviewers say it's easy to learn, plus it comes with an adjustable dial, so you can choose the perfect thickness.
16This Mug Warmer With A Cult Following On Amazon
When a product has the kind of rave reviewers this mug warmer does, you have to take notice. Unlike microwaving, which can impact the quality of your brew, this 17-watt warmer keeps your beverage the perfect temperature and makes a great desktop addition. It also comes with an easy on/off switch and it's easy to transport around if you're working out of several spaces.
17A Satin Sheet Set That Feels Amazing Against Your Skin
Give yourself an excuse to stay in bed even longer with these smooth satin sheets. This set includes everything you need to cover your bed with the kind of exquisite comfort only satin can provide. You get a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, plus these sheets come with pockets, so you can stash all kinds of things that might come in handy while you're rolling between them.
18This Infuser Bottle For Fruity Drinks On-The-Go
Blow drying and styling your hair is hard if you don't have three hands. Enter: This mount for hair dryers. It's designed to adjust and turn, so you can angle to the right position and get the look you really want. Another advantage to using this mount is that it fits with virtually every kind of hair dryer, and it's easy to mount into walls using the back plate and screws included with it.
19A Mount For Your Hair Dryer So You Can Dry And Style At The Same Time
Blow drying and styling your hair is hard if you don't have three hands. Enter: This mount for hair dryers. It's designed to adjust and turn, so you can angle to the right position and get the look you really want. Another advantage to using this mount is that it fits with virtually every kind of hair dryer, and it's easy to mount into walls using the back plate and screws included with it.
20This Smartphone Holder That's Great For Watching Videos
If you use your smartphone often throughout the day but are eager to find a way to do it without putting an added strain on your hands or wrists, this holder is what you've been waiting for. Compatible with most devices, this is made with tough aluminum and is built to last. You can also adjust it in different configurations for added convenience.
21A Coffee Press That Doubles As A Travel Mug
Why hold up your hectic day waiting for a $5 cup of coffee when you can have mouth-wateringly good coffee just the way you like it with this travel french press? It comes with a double micro-filter, so you get a rich, robust flavor but don't have to worry about extra grit in your brew. This press is also insulated stainless steel, so your drink will stay warm throughout the day, plus the container itself won't break or leak.
22These Under-Eye Masks That Can Reduce The Look Of Dark Circles
Formulated with seaweed extract and fine diamond powder, not only do these eye masks look and feel luxurious, but they also hydrate the delicate skin under your eyes.
23A Leather Organizer To Keep Your Sunglasses Safe
Elegant and functional, this sunglasses organizer is a unique way to keep yours dust-free and easy to find. It comes with up to 12 compartments and can reduce the likelihood that you'll lose your favorite pair. The case also has a leather exterior, which gives it classic-looking appeal.
24This Flat Iron With Ceramic Plates That Can Help Minimize Heat Damage
Unlike other styling tools that damage strands and can rob them of vital nutrients, this flat iron from Remington comes with ceramic plates that help minimize damage and frizz. This heats up to 450 degrees in just 15 seconds and is also thin, so you can travel with this with ease.
25A Silky Robe That Looks More Expensive Than It Actually Is
This satin kimono is the perfect blend of sexy and practical. On the one hand, it feels silky against your skin, is almost scandalously short, and it's available in different shades to match your vibe. On the other, it's cheap AF, so you're not spending tons of money on what will feel like an indulgent purchase.
26This Alarm That Wakes You Up By Simulating Sunlight
Ease the pain of early-morning wake-up calls with this light, which simulates sunlight and wakes you up 30 minutes before your alarm goes off, so you can actually have a less painful morning routine. It's equipped with a radio and has varying brightness levels, so you can pad that wake-up just the right way.
27A Chiller That'll Keep Your Wine Bottle At The Perfect Temp
To get the perfect glass of chilled white wine, you don't need to keep your bottle in the fridge for hours. You just need this bottle chiller, which comes with thermal insulated glass and is designed to keep wine chilled for up to three hours at a time. Ideal for dinner parties and events where wine will be set on the table, this container is just the right choice to class up your evening.
28This Caddy That'll Make Baths An Event (If They Weren't Already)
Upgrade your bath game and give yourself another reason to stay in the tub with this caddy. Made from bamboo, this caddy is designed to hold any book, plus it works with tablets. It comes with a space for a wine glass, plus room to burn a candle or keep your favorite soaps within reach. If you're striving for a taste of the good life, this caddy is the perfect way to start.
29A Face Mask That's As Precious As Your Skin
Formulated with vitamin E, collagen, and gold, this Korean beauty mask can help restore your glow and brighten your complexion. Reviewers say this mask is also incredibly for getting rid of dark under-eye circles and balancing pigmentation, and it can help to improve blood circulation.
30This Genius Travel Case For Storing All Your Jewelry
This genius case was designed to keep your necklaces from being tangled and your earrings from getting lost while in transit. It has designated spots for rings, necklaces, and earrings as well as a zip-able pouch for everything else.
31A Pillow For Feet, Because Sure, Why Not?
This massager pillow for your feet might just be the most bougie thing in this slideshow. After all, is there anything more decadent that spending money on a pillow ... for feet? Comfy, cozy, and luxuriously soft in all the right ways, this pillow vibrates and can relieve sore, tired toes in an incredible way. Designed to fit every shoe size, this pillow also comes with adjustable massage levels, so you can get the perfect comfort you really crave.
32This Stainless Steel Slicer For Your Next Cheese Plate
This stainless steel slicer can glide through your favorite block of hard or soft cheeses like butter and leave you with the perfect bite-sized amount. You can even use it for other foods too, since it's fully adjustable. "This thing is a champ - it's completely revolutionized my cheese and sausage game," wrote one reviewer.
33A Pillow That Turns Your Tub Into A Spa
Once you use a bath pillow like this one, you'll wonder how you ever took a bath without one. Built to deliver amazing head, neck, and shoulder support, this pillow is made with breathable mesh, so it won't get moldy or gross from water exposure. It comes with six suction cups, which help keep this pillow in place and prevent it from slipping and sliding.
34This Multi-Functional Vacuum Cleaner For Cleaner Floors
Vacuum your floors and hit all those tight, hard-to-reach spots with this lightweight three-in-one stick vacuum. Great for anyone low on storage space, this vac can be used as a hand vacuum and a stair vacuum as well as a standard stick vac. Built to swivel and move in ways a standard vac just can't, this one is quick and works well on hard floors, low pile carpets, and even smaller area rugs.
35An Essential Oil Diffuser That You War As A Necklace
Eye-catching and distinctive, these necklaces can really pull a look together on their own. They also function fully as oil diffusers, so you can use them to relax, especially if you love aromatherapy as a means of relaxation.
36This Memory Foam Bathmat That Feels Like A Cloud
What could be better after stepping out of the shower than getting to rub your toes against this cushy mat? Velvet soft and oh so absorbent, this mat is made from plush microfiber and memory foam, so it cushions your step and molds to the shape of your feet. Available in a variety of colors, you can also find ways to match this mat to your bathroom's existing decor.
37An Egg Cooker That Can Save You So Much Time In The Morning
If you love saving time, especially because you have so little of it to spare, then you'll love this ultra-large egg cooker, which comes with two-in-one functionality. Easy to clean and designed to cook vegetables and eggs simultaneously, this device shuts off automatically and works rapidly to give you the food you want when you need it in a hurry.
38This Body Brush That's Great For Gently Exfoliates Skin
Exfoliate your skin with natural boar bristles using this incredible body brush. This set comes with a brush that can help reduce ingrown hairs, acne, and clogged pores, plus a pumice lava stone, glove, and facial sponges. This brush helps to remove dead skin cells and most of all, leave your skin feeling great.
39A Garment Steamer That's Faster And Easier Than Irons
This mini steamer heats up quickly and provides a continuous stream of steam for up to 10 minutes. That's just enough time to de-wrinkle your pants and top before running out of the door in the morning.
40This Glass Nail File That's Better For Your Nails
Nonporous and designed to repel dirt, bacteria, and boost the health of your nails, this glass nail file is a must-have. "For weak, damaged nails like mine, this file is a life-saver. It's going in my purse immediately and permanently," raved one reviewer.
41This Portable Phone Charger That Doubles As A Hand Warmer — Because Why Not?
Not only does this power bank keep your phone charged, but it also doubles as a hand warmer. Random? Yes. Genius? Also, yes. It's adjustable and comes with double-sided heating. "Great if your hands are always cold...just stick it in your jacket pocket and have warm fingers all day," wrote one reviewer.
42A Himalayan Salt Lamp That Can Purify The Air In Your House
Himalayan salt is great for purifying air, but can also be good to add a little mood lighting — which is why reviewers love this mesh basket lamp.
43This Beautiful Jade Roller And Gua Sha Set
Jade rollers like this five-star-rated option can truly be a treat for your skin. Made with natural jade stone, this roller can reduce puffiness and reviewers say it can help diminish the look of dark circles. Regular daily use is the best way to see results, reviewers say.
44This Silk Sleep Mask For A Better Night's Rest
Snooze in comfort and block out the sun with this fully adjustable mask and blindfold. If you're a troubled sleeper, this can be a great option since it keeps out unwanted sun exposure. It's also contoured so it'll feel soft against your eyes.
45A Set Of Cheese Knives For Your Next Get-Together
These cheese knives are designed to catch your eye and add a beautiful touch to your dining room. You get five in this set, and they're great for soft or hard cheeses. They come with a satin finish and are the perfect gift for cheese lovers.
46This Adorable Elephant Ring Holder That Might Bring You Good Luck
This elephant ring holder can help you keep better track of your rings. It comes with decorative etchings on both the body of the elephant and the lotus flower it's attached to. Made with polyresin with a glossy finish, this distinctive holder adds such charm to a countertop or nightstand.
Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments.