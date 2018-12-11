46 Things Under $30 On Amazon Bougie People Love

Everyone loves a taste of the good life, but the finer things in life don't come cheap. That is, not unless you're shopping on Amazon, where it's easy to find things under $30 that even bougie people will love. In fact, you can find things that are so inexpensive but luxurious that you can afford to splurge on several items.

All it takes is one click of the button and you're liable to scroll past countless amazing deals on fancy items that'll make it seem like you're rich AF, but you'll know the truth, which is that you just know how to track down a great deal. From gold face masks to wine aerators and cheese knives, you can stock up on the kind of stuff that normally might seem beyond costly and out of reach.

Ready to start living your best life? Even if you're not on a champagne budget, you can treat yourself to a good time and the kind of lifestyle that the rich and famous are known for on Amazon. This slideshow features some of the best deals you can find today. So what are you waiting for? Let your inner bougie babe go wild.

1 A Wine Aerator That Vino Lovers Seriously Need To Try Zazzol Wine Aerator Decanter $22 Amazon See On Amazon It doesn't get much bougier than this aerator decanter, but that's also part of why it's so amazing. This aerates wine as it pours, and unlike other aerators that do so in only one step, this does it in three. First the wine is dispersed, then it drains through 32 holes, then air is injected into the tube before the wine funnels into the glass. "It doesn't seem possible that such a simple device could improve wine this much," wrote one reviewer. "... One sip of the wine after pouring it through this device and I was sold. The wine tastes so much smoother and fuller. It almost feels creamy in my mouth."

2 This Heat Wrap That Smells Like Soothing Lavender Sunny Bay Heat Wrap $30 Amazon See On Amazon This heat wrap for your neck is a treat to sore muscles, and it looks pretty cute too. With its London-plaid print and soothing lavender aroma, this adorable accessory can help you unwind after a stressful day. Plus, the heat lasts for more than half an hour, so you can enjoy it for an extended period of time while you decompress from your workday.

3 A Vintage-Inspired Jewelry Hanger That's Pretty And Functional Vintage Style 12-Hook Organizer Tree $26 Amazon See On Amazon Keeping your favorite rings, earrings, and necklaces organized and easy to find doesn't have to be a challenge. With this tree, which comes with two tiers of 12 hooks, you can sort your jewelry and find everything you need quickly. This comes with a metal tray, which rests below and provides an additional level of storage.

4 This Bamboo Organizer That's Great For K-Cups, Sugar, Teas, And More Mind Reader Caddy Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're adding it to the office or you're trying to sort your own messy cabinets or counters, this caddy organizer can be a great option if you want to keep all your K-cups, tea bags, and sugar packets in one place. It comes with three levels and it's made from bamboo with clear acrylic fronts, so everything is visible.

5 A Self-Watering Planter Pot That'll Save Your Plants When You Forget About Them ISUMER Self-Watering Planter $12 Amazon See On Amazon If you're the kind of plant owner who has a tendency to forget that your plants need regular watering, a self-watering planter like this can be a lifesaver. Literally. It comes with a reservoir that supplies water to plants as needed, so even if you forget for a week or two, this will save the day. This pot also comes in a modernist style and can be a great way to mix up your decor.

6 This Silk Pillowcase That Can Work Wonders On Your Skin And Hair YANIBEST Silk Pillowcase $23 Amazon See On Amazon Silk pillowcases like this one are the little beauty secret you've been waiting for. Made from 100 percent silk, this pillowcase can be incredibly beneficial for hair and skin, since silk has been shown to help keep hair from getting matted and knotted during sleep. Another perk? It's hypoallergenic, which means those with ultra-sensitive skin can rest easy as they snooze with this.

7 A Cozy Faux Fur Throw That's Great For Snuggling The Connecticut Home Company Original Faux Fur Throw Blanket $25 Amazon See On Amazon This high-quality throw blanket is the perfect pick when you want to cozy up on chilly days and nights. Made from thick faux fur on one side and soft sherpa on the other, this blanket is large and makes for an amazing cuddle companion when you're trying to warm up in bed or on the couch.

9 This Bubble Bath That Will Help You Soak Your Stress Away Deep Steep Classic Bubble Bath $13 Amazon See On Amazon Steep your stresses away in this luxurious bubble bath, which comes in a variety of different scents, including brown sugar vanilla and lavender vanilla. Made with organic coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, and nourishing argan oil, this bath can re-moisturize parched skin and leave it feeling dewy fresh. One reviewer raved, "My skin felt amazing after I got out and smelled like summer. Best bubble bath EVER!"

10 This Sleek Lipstick Organizer That'll Make It So Easy To Find Your Favorite Shade Ikee Design Acrylic Rotating Lipstick Holder $29 Amazon See On Amazon You can organize up to 64 lipsticks with this acrylic organizer, which when you think about it, is pretty amazing. Equipped with a 360-degree rotating base, this holder is easy to access and can save so much space in the process. It comes with 12 angled compartments, so you can always find your shade, even when you're in a hurry.

11 A Pair Of Moccasins That Are Super Fluffy HomeIdeas Faux Fur Suede Slippers $23 Amazon See On Amazon More than 1,000 reviewers on Amazon say these faux fur-lined slippers are a must-buy, especially if you love the comfort and feel of brand-name moccasins but don't want to pony up the big bucks for them. Made with memory foam and anti-slip soles, these are made with stylish suede too and are totally built to last. Reviewers do recommend sizing up, since these tend to run small.

13 An At-Home Spa For Your Feet Conair Foot And Pedicure Spa $22 Amazon See On Amazon Tired feet need love too, which is why this foot and pedicure spa from Conair is such a great option if you're looking to give your feet some TLC. It comes with a big tub, easy controls that you can touch with your toes, and various heat and vibration combinations. You can remove the rollers in this for adjustable massage intensity, as well. One reviewer noted, "This foot spa is a great way to pamper yourself at home and on a budget!"

14 This Magnifying Makeup Mirror That's Easy To Install KEDSUM Magnifying LED Makeup Mirror $20 Amazon See On Amazon Get up close and personal with your skin using this lighted makeup mirror, which comes with intense 10-times magnification for a better view. Lit by 14 LED lights, this mirror helps you focus in on one specific section of your face, so you can definitely use it for tweezing, shaving, makeup application, and other facets of your beauty regimen.

15 A Pasta Maker That'll Bring Out Your Inner Chef OxGord Pasta Maker Machine $29 Amazon See On Amazon Homemade pasta dishes are easy to master with this simple-to-use pasta maker, which is made from stainless steel and comes with everything you need to start making fresh linguine, spaghetti, and more. This device might look intimidating, but reviewers say it's easy to learn, plus it comes with an adjustable dial, so you can choose the perfect thickness.

16 This Mug Warmer With A Cult Following On Amazon Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer $9 Amazon See On Amazon When a product has the kind of rave reviewers this mug warmer does, you have to take notice. Unlike microwaving, which can impact the quality of your brew, this 17-watt warmer keeps your beverage the perfect temperature and makes a great desktop addition. It also comes with an easy on/off switch and it's easy to transport around if you're working out of several spaces.

17 A Satin Sheet Set That Feels Amazing Against Your Skin Natural Life Home 4-Piece Satin Sheet Set $26 Amazon See On Amazon Give yourself an excuse to stay in bed even longer with these smooth satin sheets. This set includes everything you need to cover your bed with the kind of exquisite comfort only satin can provide. You get a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, plus these sheets come with pockets, so you can stash all kinds of things that might come in handy while you're rolling between them.

18 This Infuser Bottle For Fruity Drinks On-The-Go MAMI WATA Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $20 Amazon See On Amazon Blow drying and styling your hair is hard if you don't have three hands. Enter: This mount for hair dryers. It's designed to adjust and turn, so you can angle to the right position and get the look you really want. Another advantage to using this mount is that it fits with virtually every kind of hair dryer, and it's easy to mount into walls using the back plate and screws included with it.

19 A Mount For Your Hair Dryer So You Can Dry And Style At The Same Time Bestie Brands Hair Dryer Wall Mount $27 Amazon See On Amazon Blow drying and styling your hair is hard if you don't have three hands. Enter: This mount for hair dryers. It's designed to adjust and turn, so you can angle to the right position and get the look you really want. Another advantage to using this mount is that it fits with virtually every kind of hair dryer, and it's easy to mount into walls using the back plate and screws included with it.

20 This Smartphone Holder That's Great For Watching Videos B-Land Cell Phone Holder $23 Amazon See On Amazon If you use your smartphone often throughout the day but are eager to find a way to do it without putting an added strain on your hands or wrists, this holder is what you've been waiting for. Compatible with most devices, this is made with tough aluminum and is built to last. You can also adjust it in different configurations for added convenience.

21 A Coffee Press That Doubles As A Travel Mug Espro Travel Coffee Press $30 Amazon See On Amazon Why hold up your hectic day waiting for a $5 cup of coffee when you can have mouth-wateringly good coffee just the way you like it with this travel french press? It comes with a double micro-filter, so you get a rich, robust flavor but don't have to worry about extra grit in your brew. This press is also insulated stainless steel, so your drink will stay warm throughout the day, plus the container itself won't break or leak.

23 A Leather Organizer To Keep Your Sunglasses Safe CO-Z Leather Multi Sunglasses Organizer $20 Amazon See On Amazon Elegant and functional, this sunglasses organizer is a unique way to keep yours dust-free and easy to find. It comes with up to 12 compartments and can reduce the likelihood that you'll lose your favorite pair. The case also has a leather exterior, which gives it classic-looking appeal.

24 This Flat Iron With Ceramic Plates That Can Help Minimize Heat Damage Remington 1-Inch Flat Iron $22 Amazon See On Amazon Unlike other styling tools that damage strands and can rob them of vital nutrients, this flat iron from Remington comes with ceramic plates that help minimize damage and frizz. This heats up to 450 degrees in just 15 seconds and is also thin, so you can travel with this with ease.

25 A Silky Robe That Looks More Expensive Than It Actually Is The Bund Women's Pure Colour Short Satin Kimono $15 Amazon See On Amazon This satin kimono is the perfect blend of sexy and practical. On the one hand, it feels silky against your skin, is almost scandalously short, and it's available in different shades to match your vibe. On the other, it's cheap AF, so you're not spending tons of money on what will feel like an indulgent purchase.

26 This Alarm That Wakes You Up By Simulating Sunlight AMIR Wake-Up Light $26 Amazon See On Amazon Ease the pain of early-morning wake-up calls with this light, which simulates sunlight and wakes you up 30 minutes before your alarm goes off, so you can actually have a less painful morning routine. It's equipped with a radio and has varying brightness levels, so you can pad that wake-up just the right way.

27 A Chiller That'll Keep Your Wine Bottle At The Perfect Temp Wine Enthusiast Wine Bottle Chiller $25 Amazon See On Amazon To get the perfect glass of chilled white wine, you don't need to keep your bottle in the fridge for hours. You just need this bottle chiller, which comes with thermal insulated glass and is designed to keep wine chilled for up to three hours at a time. Ideal for dinner parties and events where wine will be set on the table, this container is just the right choice to class up your evening.

28 This Caddy That'll Make Baths An Event (If They Weren't Already) Nature Gear Bamboo Luxury Bath Caddy $30 Amazon See On Amazon Upgrade your bath game and give yourself another reason to stay in the tub with this caddy. Made from bamboo, this caddy is designed to hold any book, plus it works with tablets. It comes with a space for a wine glass, plus room to burn a candle or keep your favorite soaps within reach. If you're striving for a taste of the good life, this caddy is the perfect way to start.

30 This Genius Travel Case For Storing All Your Jewelry BAGSMART Travel Jewelry Storage Case $27 Amazon See On Amazon This genius case was designed to keep your necklaces from being tangled and your earrings from getting lost while in transit. It has designated spots for rings, necklaces, and earrings as well as a zip-able pouch for everything else.

31 A Pillow For Feet, Because Sure, Why Not? Perfect Life Ideas Foot Massager Pillow $21 Amazon See On Amazon This massager pillow for your feet might just be the most bougie thing in this slideshow. After all, is there anything more decadent that spending money on a pillow ... for feet? Comfy, cozy, and luxuriously soft in all the right ways, this pillow vibrates and can relieve sore, tired toes in an incredible way. Designed to fit every shoe size, this pillow also comes with adjustable massage levels, so you can get the perfect comfort you really crave.

32 This Stainless Steel Slicer For Your Next Cheese Plate Westmark Germany Cheese and Food Slicer $28 Amazon See On Amazon This stainless steel slicer can glide through your favorite block of hard or soft cheeses like butter and leave you with the perfect bite-sized amount. You can even use it for other foods too, since it's fully adjustable. "This thing is a champ - it's completely revolutionized my cheese and sausage game," wrote one reviewer.

33 A Pillow That Turns Your Tub Into A Spa QuiltedAir Bath Pillow $29 Amazon See On Amazon Once you use a bath pillow like this one, you'll wonder how you ever took a bath without one. Built to deliver amazing head, neck, and shoulder support, this pillow is made with breathable mesh, so it won't get moldy or gross from water exposure. It comes with six suction cups, which help keep this pillow in place and prevent it from slipping and sliding.

34 This Multi-Functional Vacuum Cleaner For Cleaner Floors Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner $30 Amazon See On Amazon Vacuum your floors and hit all those tight, hard-to-reach spots with this lightweight three-in-one stick vacuum. Great for anyone low on storage space, this vac can be used as a hand vacuum and a stair vacuum as well as a standard stick vac. Built to swivel and move in ways a standard vac just can't, this one is quick and works well on hard floors, low pile carpets, and even smaller area rugs.

36 This Memory Foam Bathmat That Feels Like A Cloud Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $11 Amazon See On Amazon What could be better after stepping out of the shower than getting to rub your toes against this cushy mat? Velvet soft and oh so absorbent, this mat is made from plush microfiber and memory foam, so it cushions your step and molds to the shape of your feet. Available in a variety of colors, you can also find ways to match this mat to your bathroom's existing decor.

37 An Egg Cooker That Can Save You So Much Time In The Morning ThyMy Egg Cooker $28 Amazon See On Amazon If you love saving time, especially because you have so little of it to spare, then you'll love this ultra-large egg cooker, which comes with two-in-one functionality. Easy to clean and designed to cook vegetables and eggs simultaneously, this device shuts off automatically and works rapidly to give you the food you want when you need it in a hurry.

38 This Body Brush That's Great For Gently Exfoliates Skin Zen Me Dry Brushing Body Brush Set $23 Amazon See On Amazon Exfoliate your skin with natural boar bristles using this incredible body brush. This set comes with a brush that can help reduce ingrown hairs, acne, and clogged pores, plus a pumice lava stone, glove, and facial sponges. This brush helps to remove dead skin cells and most of all, leave your skin feeling great.

39 A Garment Steamer That's Faster And Easier Than Irons URPOWER Garment Steamer $20 Amazon See On Amazon This mini steamer heats up quickly and provides a continuous stream of steam for up to 10 minutes. That's just enough time to de-wrinkle your pants and top before running out of the door in the morning.

41 This Portable Phone Charger That Doubles As A Hand Warmer — Because Why Not? Fourheart Rechargeable/Reusable Hand Warmers $24 Amazon See On Amazon Not only does this power bank keep your phone charged, but it also doubles as a hand warmer. Random? Yes. Genius? Also, yes. It's adjustable and comes with double-sided heating. "Great if your hands are always cold...just stick it in your jacket pocket and have warm fingers all day," wrote one reviewer.