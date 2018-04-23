When you’re on the grind, does your brain switch to “can’t stop, won’t stop” mode? I know myself, and when I find my flow, I’m ready and willing to let it ride out for days on end. But even if you’re running on high energy all day every day, no fuel gauge is full 24/7. Your body needs to decompress from work responsibilities, social events, and gym sessions every once in a while to keep it going longer and stronger. So when I had the chance to ask about Revenge Body trainer Nicole Winhoffer’s ideal rest day, I hopped at the opportunity because, let’s face it, this girl is on fire, and I was dying to know how she manages to avoid completely burning out in the midst of her busy schedule.

Going off my one-on-one workout with Winhoffer back in 2016 (she royally kicked my ass), our most recent interview, and a quick skim through her Instagram feed, it's no secret the performer-turned-A-list-personal-trainer is not only a passionate person, but also the type of woman who puts her passions before anything else. She's worked with celebs like Madonna, Kate Hudson, and Mya, she secured a spot on the hit show Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, and now, she'll be sharing a stage with Ludacris at this year's Propel Co:Labs fitness festival. To say this woman's resume is impressive would be an understatement, but what's even more impressive is the fact that she just keeps on going, no matter what.

So how, then, does Winhoffer find time to wind down and take a breather? The NW Method founder broke down her perfect self-care day in an exclusive interview with Elite Daily — here's what she had to say.

1 She Takes A Break From Her Phone Giphy Don't bother giving your phone the whole "it's not you, it's me" spiel because, let's face it, a lot of the stress you harbor during the day is totally on technology. Between constant notifications sounding from your pocket, and FOMO plaguing you when you don't check social feeds for a few hours, it's no secret your brain needs a break. Winhoffer tells Elite Daily that, on the night before her rest day, she'll switch her cell to airplane mode, meaning Bluetooth, wifi, and data connections are all turned off, so she won't have to deal with demanding notifications for a few hours. Doing this the night before your rest day, she says, will set you up for the morning-of, so you can wake up naturally and not feel tempted to peek at your phone first thing. It sounds like a pretty genius idea to me.

2 She Writes In Her Journal To Recap The Week And Set New Goals Giphy I know it might sound counterintuitive to go over every little thing that's happened throughout the week because, after all, the point of a rest day is to rest, not stress. But, whether you're taking a mental health day from work to focus on self-care, or deciding your body could use a break from those intense CrossFit classes you've been taking, reflection can actually be a great way to decompress. After Winhoffer sets her phone to airplane mode, she tells Elite Daily she ditches all other tech devices and takes out her journal, instead. It's a great way for the NW Method founder to track her progress, organize her thoughts, and set new goals for the rest of the week. "I write down all the things that happened throughout the week physically, in my career, in my job, in personal relationships, financially," she tells Elite Daily, "and I just make a list."

3 She Lets Her #Mood Be The Guide For The Day The beautiful thing about rest days is this: You are in charge, 100 percent, of how you'll spend that time. For instance, if you're the type of person who, like me, can't sit still, then maybe taking a load off on your coach for the next 24 hours isn't exactly your definition of relaxation. On the other hand, maybe a Netflix marathon coupled with some really delicious takeout is exactly how you'd like to spend your designated self-care day. Either way is totally fine; it's all about what'll help you wind down and reset the most. Winhoffer admits that, for her rest days, they're often a mix between low-key and not-so-low-key, and it usually depends on her mood. "I either go to the beach, or take a hike," she says. "I do my laundry and lay on my couch, order in really good food or cook, and I get a massage."

4 She Channels Her Artistic Side Giphy In the middle of listing her rest-day essentials, Winhoffer mentions art, and I stop her right then and there: "I didn't know you draw!" I say, hoping she'll give a little more backstory. "Yeah," she explains, "with colored pencils, oils, and watercolors." Art can be so therapeutic, and according to Psychology Today, researchers have found that, specifically, art can be great for self-expression, building a more positive self-image, and even for improving mind-body awareness. For Winhoffer, she says it's a passionate activity that not only satisfies her need to create, but also helps her learn. Her specialty, the 34-year-old performer tells me, is abstract images and imitating fonts and portraits. "I like to draw icons I look up to and combine it with books I’m reading," Winhoffer tells Elite Daily. "Because integration is really important, I’ll just combine that with what I draw because I’m a [physical] learner, so it helps me to digest information."