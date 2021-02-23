The best collab of the year dropped on Feb. 22, but it wasn't a song or music video. A new Harper's Bazaar interview revealed Rep. Maxine Waters' reaction to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP," and it's truly priceless. The 82-year-old congresswoman sat down for a conversation with Megan Thee Stallion, and during their discussion, she told the rapper how much she enjoyed the chart-topping hit that had everyone dancing on TikTok.

Rep. Waters' statements about "WAP" were not only incredibly honest, but heartfelt; she perceived the song and music video as a cultural movement, a sign that women in the rap industry are making daring and authentic music. "Don't worry, don't worry, don't worry," she said, preparing Megan for her initial reaction to the track. "I said, 'Now that's audacity. That is audacity.' I had paid attention to the young gangster rap time, when men were in charge ... women didn't say, for a long time, what they could say or wanted to say or dared to say."

Megan was starstruck by the entire conversation with the trailblazing congresswoman, but Rep. Waters' stance on "WAP" made her smile the most. "Oh my gosh. I love it here," Megan said in response.

"[Rap] keeps evolving in ways that now you have a Megan, who is up for four Grammy awards, but doing it her way," Rep. Waters continued. "And it took over not because the white media or anybody else helped with that, it took over because it was so accepted by so many and so loved by so many."

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Clearly the conversation was a delight for both, but the fact that someone in the U.S. House of Representatives adores Megan and "WAP" as much as the general public does had Megan, and viewers, blushing. "WAP" originally received backlash from conservative pundits across social media, with many criticizing it for having explicit lyrics and overtly sexual content. The song was much bigger than those grumpy critics, though, and thankfully took over the world. Nobody could stop it from trending on TikTok, sparking a dance trend that brought joy to millions of fans during such a bleak time. "WAP" was, and is, the moment, and the world is glad Rep. Waters agrees.