Rep. Luis Gutierrez Calls To Impeach Trump, But There Might Be A Big Problem

In an administration filled with no shortage of gaffes, accusations of corruption, and Shakespearean drama, the last few weeks have been particularly busy. Which is why, perhaps, a new effort to impeach President Donald Trump has been announced. Democratic Rep. Luis Gutiérrez of Illinois announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1, that he plans to introduce new articles of impeachment soon, according to The Hill.

Gutiérrez said he believes the time for impeachment is now.

“There is increased interest,” he said to reporters on Nov. 1. And it is not just the Illinois representative and frequent Trump critic who thinks so. There is reportedly a coalition of Democrats ready to try to remove the president from office, though it is unclear who will be joining Gutiérrez. "It is clear to us that he is unfit to be President of the United States of America," Gutiérrez told reporters on Nov. 1.

The Hill reported that Guitiérrez is preparing articles of impeachment with the help of constitutional scholars "to solidify their case."

“I assure you we will not leave you lacking for reason,” Gutiérrez said.

Only one problem: House Democrat leaders are reportedly scrambling behind the scenes to staunch impeachment talk.

Despite the fact that support for Trump's impeachment is higher than ever, with 49 percent of Americans supporting impeachment, Democratic leaders are said to be hesitant to move forward with public support for impeachment.

According to Politico, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is encouraging fellow Democrats to "take a measured approach" to Trump — reportedly even going so far as to discourage Democrats from discussing impeachment. Democratic leaders reportedly believe that focusing on policy instead of Trump and the Russia investigation will be "key to taking back the House in 2018."

Reports of leadership's collective hesitation to pursue impeachment have haunted the Democrats for months, but as the Trump administration becomes increasingly erratic — of late, due in part to recent development in the special investigation into whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with Russia — it's becoming harder for them to justify the moratorium on impeachment talk.

Of course, this isn't the first time Democrats have talked about impeachment — or even introduced articles of impeachment. Texas Rep. Al Green initially introduced articles of impeachment in May, citing Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump allegedly asked Comey to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn's connections to foreign governments, including allegations that he tried to make back-room deals with Russia before Trump's inauguration. Comey declined, and Trump later fired him.

Green said the move showed "intimidation and obstruction," according to Time.

Rep. Brad Sherman also introduced articles of impeachment in July, once again against the wishes of Democratic leadership, per The Los Angeles Times.

And Green, once again, attempted to move forward with impeachment this fall, according to Politico. He spoke on the House floor in the beginning of October and planned to force a vote, but rescinded his bill — allegedly under pressure from leaders.

But it's clear that Democrats are going to continue trying to impeach, despite Pelosi's and other leaders' warnings that it could compromise both Russia investigations.

It has been just over 10 months since Trump was inaugurated, and in that time, he has tried three times to pass a discriminatory travel ban and just yesterday, Oct. 31, promised "extreme vetting" after a terrorist attack in New York City. His presidential campaign is, despite his protests, under investigation for possible collusion with a foreign government. He tried to ban transgender individuals from military service. He has tried his best to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with something that would gut Medicaid, and leave women, people of color, people with disabilities, the elderly, and children extremely vulnerable to financial ruin. He has threatened nuclear war against a man he calls "Little Rocket Man," and he is currently pushing a tax plan that would reportedly punish the middle class.

So it is no wonder that impeachment is becoming a more attractive option for both regular Americans and Democratic politicians.

When, exactly, Gutiérrez and other House Reps will introduce their bill remains to be seen, but we have an idea.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Illinois Democrat told a group at the City Club of Chicago on Oct. 31, that he, along with several House Judiciary Committee members, will "file articles of impeachment against Trump before Thanksgiving."

And, oh, what a Thanksgiving that would be. Imagine: Trump pardoning the turkey and then going off on a tangent about corrupt Dems. Pass the pecan pie, please.