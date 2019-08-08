There are some brands that are so perennially trendy and so beloved that they don't really need to have seasonal sales like most retailers, so when they do host discounted blowouts, you'll want to pounce on them stat. Cue Reformation's summer 2019 sale, which is happening now and presents you the rare chance to snag styles from one of the buzziest sustainable brands around for cheap. That wrap dress you've been eyeing? That balloon sleeve blouse you've been drooling over? That impossibly perfect jumpsuit you've been staring at on your screen day after day? Now's the time to buy them all.

Head to Reformation's sale section and you'll find a slew of their cult-favorite styles for up to 40% off. Yes, that means you can score some pieces for almost half of their regular price, which is basically unheard of for the brand. A zebra midi skirt, an off-the-shoulder floral dress, high waisted cigarette jeans, a striped pastel romper — it's all included and so much more, so hurry up and shop your favorite pieces before they're gone. This sale is one of only two that Reformation hosts every year so don't sleep on your chance to buy an ultra special wardrobe addition. Below, 10 standout styles to consider.

The Cat's Meow

This tiger dress is the perfect fall wardrobe staple thanks to its long rms, midi hemline, and the fact that it will go with literally all of your black boots.

Hopeless Romantic

Embroidered with tiny little arrow-pierced hearts, these jeans are extra lovable.

Clean Slate

If chic house painter is your vibe, you need this jumpsuit. Part workwear cool, part effortlessly chic, it's a one stop shop to an ace outfit.

In Full Bloom

The perfect date night look! Between its plunging neckline, subtle keyhole detail, and flirty ditsy floral print, it's a total dream dress.

Go Bold

I think that zebra is the most underrated animal print of them all. Not only is it super graphic, but its black and white color palette allows it to go with anything. It's an ideal pattern to mix other prints with and is playful to boot. In other words, you need this skirt.

Just Keep Swimming

Summer isn't over yet! Snag this cute one-piece swimsuit for the final weeks of the season and for that beach vacation you'll be dying to take come December.

Wild Thing

The ideal goes-with-anything blouse to wear anywhere. From its sweetheart neckline to its puffed sleeves, there's nothing about it not to love.

#TBT

Stamped with vintage comic strips and boasting a decidedly retro silhouette and design, this dress is for anyone who loves to dress with a sense of nostalgia.

Easy Breezy

This is one of those dresses that's insanely easy to style yet always looks chic AF.

Skirt The Issue

Pair this skirt with sheer black tights, a black long sleeve top, and black heeled booties, and you've got yourself the perfect fall going out look.