There's a new Reese's offering that'll take your love of peanut butter to the next level. Reese's Peanut Crunchy Bar is loaded with nuts and even more peanut butter, putting a delicious new spin on the beloved peanut butter cups. Get ready to satisfy your taste buds with this twist on the classic treat you know and love.

If you're a peanut butter fan, you'll certainly want to check out Reese's new Peanut Crunchy Bar. The brand's latest offering puts a spin on the usual peanut butter and chocolate combo — instead of the OG candy's round peanut butter cup, it comes in the shape of a bar that'll make it easy for snacking while you're on the go this season. The inside of the bar is also packed with more peanut butter than you're used to. With a combo of actual peanuts, peanut butter creme, and peanut butter, you can expect a crunchy and creamy texture with each bite. The outside of the bar is coated with a layer of chocolate — just like classic Reese's cups — that'll pair perfectly with the extra nutty flavors.

Reese’s Peanut Crunchy Bar is currently rolling out at retailers across the country, so you'll want to keep an eye out for the product the next time you're shopping. It'll cost you around $1.89 for a 3.2-ounce king-sized bar. Since Reese’s Peanut Crunchy Bar is a permanent addition to the brand's lineup of candies, you can look forward to enjoying it as one of your go-to treats for years to come. When you head out to the store to pick up the new product, remember to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.

Courtesy of Hershey

The new bar isn't the only peanut butter twist that Reese's has released recently. The brand dropped the Reese's Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup in March. The reimagined cups are similar to Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, which were released for a limited time in 2019 and 2020, but with a completely peanut butter-flavored shell.

With the new Reese's options available, it's certainly looking like snack time will be a peanut butter lover's dream.