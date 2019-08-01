Whether you're required to follow a gluten-free diet for health reasons, or if you simply prefer a gluten-free lifestyle, forgoing the infamous protein isn't quite as difficult as it used to be. With such a vast number of gluten-free eaters out there these days, there are so many different ways to get GF versions of your favorite foods. For example, Red Lobster's gluten-free biscuit mix just hit grocery store shelves, and it sounds equally as delicious as the chain's classic buttery staple.

A total of 3.1 million Americans follow a gluten free diet, according to Forbes, so it should come as no surprise that massive chains like Red Lobster are starting to release gluten-free versions of their classic dishes. And like I said before, Red Lobster just recently released a gluten-free version of its infamous Cheddar Bay Biscuits which are bound to make your mouth water. The only catch is you won't be able to order them directly off the menu.

The seafood chain's gluten-free biscuits come in the form of a baking mix, so you can make it in the comfort of your own home... and honestly, that sounds more than ideal. In fact, according to the brand, you can buy gluten-free Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix in Walmart stores nationwide as of August 2019. Elite Daily reached out about pricing information but did not hear back in time of publication. However, a single box of the original Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix is $1.88, so the pricing is most likely comparable.

The best part, however, is that Red Lobster's Gluten Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix is going to be a permanent grocery item for the foreseeable future, according to the brand. Honestly, I'm not gluten-free, and I still might buy myself a box (or three).

Courtesy Of Red Lobster

And while the chain's gluten-free biscuit mix is a real treat, the restaurant is taking things a step further for its gluten-free customers with an entire gluten-sensitive menu items on the To Go menu. Between Wood-Grilled Shrimp Skewers, Wild-Caught Snow Crab Legs, and Salmon New Orleans there's a little somethin'-somethin' for everyone. And once you've purchased your gluten-free meal, bring it home and pair it with the gluten-free biscuits you made earlier, for a complete (and seriously delicious feast). Man, all of this is making me hungry. I may have to make a Walmart pitstop later, to be completely honest.

For those who are not necessarily committed to following a gluten-free diet, Red Lobster recently unleashed a new seafood lovers lunch menu. It will be available during the restaurant's normal lunch hours, which span from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and if you're feeling extra hungry, you can select the all-you-can-eat Cheddar Bay Biscuits option. Like I said, they won't be gluten-free at the restaurant, but they will definitely serve as a mid-day pick-me-up if you are not gluten intolerant.

This is definitely a special day for all of my gluten intolerant pals. For the first time, you will be able to try Cheddar Bay Biscuits, and prepare yourselves, because they are truly life-changing. Just make sure you have some butter on-hand — it will definitely come in handy.