I think it's say to say that no visit to Red Lobster would be complete without a basket (or three) of the chain's legendary Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Ever since making their debut in 1992, the trademark buttery, cheesy confections have inspired a cult following over the years, and now, adding that deliciousness to your summer lunch routine is about to get so much eaier. In addition to an array of old favorites and tasty new options, Red Lobster's Seafood Lover's Lunch Menu now comes with unlimited Cheddar Bay Biscuits — and TBH, I'd plan to cancel the rest of your afternoon meetings now ahead of your Cheddar Bay food coma, because something tells me that you won't be able to resist going ham on these addictive bites.

According to a press release shared on Tuesday, May 28, Red Lobster is rolling out a brand new lunch menu that's geared towards seafood lovers and is available during the restaurant's normal lunch hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The best part? One of the options on the Seafood Lover's Lunch Menu comes with all-you-can-eat Cheddar Bay Biscuits, meaning you can tell your server to keep those bad boys coming without paying any extra.

Considering that the Cheddar Bay Biscuits are a major incentive for me to visit a Red Lobster restaurant, I was pumped to see that for just $8.99, you can now get endless servings of a soup and salad of your choice along with all the Cheddar Bay Biscuits that your stomach can handle.

To prevent you from going overboard on the buttery, mouth-melting biscuits, you can pick from bowls of New England Clam Chowder, Lobster Bisque, or Creamy Potato Bacon (all savory options that are perfect to dunk your biscuits in, IMHO) as well as a garden or caesar salad to keep your lunch balanced and refreshing. You know, just in case you do want to spend the rest of the day being somewhat productive.

In addition to the biscuits, salad, and soup option, the Seafood Lover's menu also comes with two bowl options that definitely seem like a departure from most of the chain's other lunch items. The Summer Power Bowl promises to serve up a mix of sweet and savory with layers of fresh seasonal berries, sliced almonds, edamame, quinoa rice, and drizzles of lemon vinaigrette. For protein, you can choose from grilled shrimp skewers, crispy shrimp, grilled salmon, or grilled chicken to add to the top.

Red Lobster

Last but not least is the Dragon Power Bowl, which caught my eye due to the fact that it comes tossed with a spicy soy-ginger sauce that sounds completely delicious. Again, you can pick from among the different protein options, and your choice will then be mixed with fresh broccoli, quinoa rice, and green onions. Both grain and protein bowls will only set you back $9.99, which I feel is a total steal for all the goodness that you're getting.

Chef Dustin Hilinski, Executive Chef and Director of Culinary at Red Lobster, explained in the press release that unsurprisingly, the decision to add a Cheddar Bay Biscuit-centric menu item was a no-brainer.

He said:

Everyone craves our Cheddar Bay Biscuits, so we're excited to now be able to have a lunch offering that allows guests to enjoy our delicious biscuits with as much soup and salad as they want.

Again, Red Lobster is currently offering their Seafood Lover's Lunch Menu nationwide, so I'd pick one day this week to treat yo' self by canceling all your afternoon plans and spending your lunch hour double-fisting biscuits to your heart's desire. Happy munching.