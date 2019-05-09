Whenever I have been ready to say “I love you” to someone in the past, it was like there was a war inside me. On the one hand, I feel like I won't be able to hold it back and it's just going to come tumbling out of my mouth, but on the other I am terrified to say it because once it's out there, there is no taking it back. It can be really scary to open up your heart and be vulnerable. But if you feel the time is right, daily affirmations when you're ready to say "I love you” are just the thing to give you the confidence boost you need to speak your truth.

You may be surprised just how effective this method really is in helping you to get over your nerves. "Affirmations (meaning statements said with confidence about a perceived truth) have helped thousands of people make significant changes in their lives," psychotherapist Dr. Ronald Alexander wrote on Psychology Today. "An affirmation can work, because it has the ability to program your mind into believing the stated concept." So, why not put that to work in a way that helps build up your confidence? If you're not sure what affirmations will help, here are some ideas for bravery-boosting affirmations to help get you started.

1. “These feelings of love are my truth and I own them." Giphy This affirmation is all about embracing how you feel instead of trying to deny it and push it away because you’re afraid to be vulnerable, or that you may have to act on those feelings. Owning the fact that you love someone is a great first step to being able to share those feelings with them.

2. “Being emotionally vulnerable is sign of strength.” Giphy Being vulnerable may make you feel weak, but actually being able to open up and share you heart with someone is true sign of strength. Yes, sharing something as powerful and intimate as saying you love someone will likely make you feel vulnerable, but that’s not something you have to shy away from. Instead, embrace it. After all, you can’t be brave if you don't have fear. This affirmation will help you to take pride in the fact that you have a loving heart and the strength to open it up to someone.

3. “If they aren’t ready to say it back, I will be OK.” Giphy Obviously, the worst-case scenario is that you spill out all your feelings only to have them not be reciprocated. But even if that happens, you’re going to be OK in the long run. If this is the fear that is holding you back, reminding yourself that it really won't be the end of the world just might be the positive affirmation you need to move forward and speak your truth.

4. “Love is always a leap of faith.” Giphy Just simply giving your heart to someone is a leap of faith, and when you think about it like that saying it is not really that much of a bigger deal. You're already out there on an emotional limb, so why not share how you feel and see what happens?