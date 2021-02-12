Rebel Wilson has no time to think about her breakup with Jacob Busch. In a Feb. 11 interview with Extra TV, the actor revealed exactly how she's been coping with the split, and Rebel Wilson's quote about moving on after her breakup is so inspiring. "Any kind of breakup is hard and not ideal," she said. "I feel like, I don't know if it's turning 40 or coming into your own … I feel [like I'm] in a really good place." According to her, it's helped to focus more on her career than her love life for the moment. "I am so busy with work," she said. "[I'm] doing [my new show] Pooch Perfect now, and I have three movies to shoot after this." Sounds like Wilson has her hands full.

On Feb. 2, the actor revealed she was no longer seeing the Anheuser-Busch brewing company heir when she called herself a "single girl" on Instagram. Shortly after that, a source reportedly claimed to Us Weekly that Wilson broke up with Busch over text. Apparently, Busch was so "upset" that he tried to fix things between the two. "He was trying to make amends since he received the text, and then today when he saw the post, that's [when] he realized they were officially over," the source reportedly claimed. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Wilson's rep for comment on the claim but didn't hear back.)

Although Busch reportedly took the breakup hard, the insider claims he harbors "no ill-will towards" Wilson because he's "been crazy about her ever since 2019." The source explained they would reportedly "get together on and off throughout the years," adding, "They maintained their friendship and then became boyfriend and girlfriend in late summer."

But now that they're broken up, Wilson simply has no time to be thinking about guys. She revealed how busy she was when she talked about her schedule in a Feb. 8 Instagram post. "Lands in L.A 4 a.m., back to work 7:30 a.m. — Happy Monday! Let’s crush this week!" she said.

As a woman on the go, Wilson has worked too hard to let her breakup with Busch affect her career. Instead of worrying about why they didn't work out, it seems she's focused on making her new show a success, and I totally support it.