Rachel Lindsay Is Pissed About Her 'Bachelorette' Finale After Watching Becca's

Former Bachelorette and franchise fan-favorite Rachel Lindsay is opening up about her opinion of Becca's Bachelorette experience compared to what she went through on the long-running reality program just last year. The 33-year-old attorney shared a piece for Us Weekly she called "the realest article" she's ever written, which was published Aug. 7. Rachel Lindsay's thoughts on The Bachelorette finale reveal she's "a little p*ssed off" about the ending and how Becca's finale went down as opposed to hers. She went into detail about why she feels upset, explaining:

Take a trip down memory lane to exactly, oh let’s say one year ago. Becca did not sit on stage for three hours and watch the finale for the first time in front of a live audience. Becca did not have to deal with someone telling her she would live a mediocre life. Becca did not have to deal with being baited with real time questions about her emotions watching certain scenes. Nope, that was me.

Rachel may have found her "happy ending" with Bachelorette Season 13 winner Bryan Abasolo, but her crticism appears to stem from how their narrative (or lack their of) played out — a great deal of time was devoted to her split with runner-up Peter Kraus — and what she endured during the live three-hour finale in the face of so-called "controversy."

Becca dealt with her own "controversy" surrounding Garrett (Season 14's winner and her now-hubby-to-be) throughout her season. It was reported that Garrett had liked a series of offensive Instagram posts — behavior he has since apologized for. The scandal was brought up briefly on "After the Final Rose" and Becca and Garrett shared how they are moving forward and learning from the incident.

In response to Becca's finale, Rachel also weighed in on how she personally didn't feel "protected" and that the show failed to do her "love story" justice on camera:

Let’s just be honest, Becca did not have the finale that I had. There was no controversy and she was not put in a position to face any. She was protected and I was placed on display for three hours and labeled an angry black female. And there will always be that stigma attached to my finale because it has been said that when truth is blurred by misinformation, perception becomes reality and all is lost.

"As for my happy ending, it was not demonstrated within the confines of your television screens, but I am living it every day in real life," Rachel added.

Following Rachel's remarks, Becca spoke to Us Weekly via a conference call. The most recent Bachelorette commented:

To be quite honest I didn’t remember that that even happened last year, but every show format is a little bit different. You know last [season], we had the two-night finale where they showed the breakup and then everything after that in two nights, so I think it’s just always different. I don’t really have much of a say in that.

Rachel's article also made it clear she's completely happy for Becca; she just "wishes people could have seen the essence of" her "love story with Bryan."