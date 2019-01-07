By now, Rachel Brosnahan is a Golden Globes veteran. With one win already under her belt for her role as Miriam "Midge" Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she's back again this year as a nominee for the Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series — Musical Or Comedy. And something tells me Rachel Brosnahan's 2019 Golden Globes look is manifesting her yet another win. The 28-year-old actress stunned on Sunday's red carper wearing a golden yellow gown custom designed by Prada. If you want the Golden Globe, you have to channel it! Wear the gold, be the Globe, you are the Globe, Rachel!

Reminiscent of the 1950s style from the popular comedy, Brosnahan's dress features a ruched top, fitted at the natural waist, and a flowing skirt with the slightest train that flows with every step she takes. She paired her gorgeous golden dress with a loose up-do and side part and the most flawless makeup you've ever seen. Polishing off her look, a peachy lipstick makes her baby blues pop. Accessories were kept to a minimum but the pieces she is wearing were selected to perfection. Regardless of the outcome of tonight's show, Rachel Brosnahan is already a winner in my book.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Just for fun, let's see what Brosnahan wore the first time she won a Golden Globe. While she didn't wear head-to-toe gold, she did flaunt barely there golden details — coincidence? I think not! The star wore an asymmetrical black gown with a ruffle detail on her right shoulder. Similar to this year's look, her high-waisted skirt flowed in a way that made her look as if she floated down the red carpet. However, this one was sightly sheer which gave the whole look a modern twist.

And now for the golden touches: First off, the side of the bodice gave us a hint of a gold zipper. Although she opted to pass on a necklace and went with silver earrings, she wore dainty gold rings. Keep it simple, don't be too eager — I get it! Well played, girl!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Opposite from this year's look, Brosnahan went for a classic chignon that sat high on her head for her appearance at the Golden Globes. As for her beauty look, though her brows and lashes seemed just a tab bolder last year, she still kept it clean and classic, Mrs. Maisel style.

Rachel Brosnahan on Instagram

Speaking of beauty, if you're wondering how the actress maintains her glowing skin, she let us in on her skincare secret via her Instagram. She shared a photo of her last-minute facial the night before the awards show with esthetician, Joanna Vargas. I actually got this exact same facial before the Oscars last year with Vargas and after an hour with the skin whisperer, my face was glowing too.

Rachel Brosnahan on Instagram

And in case you're wondering what else goes down the night before the Golden Globes, she shared that too. It involves a lot of fittings and accessory selections. Well done, Mrs. Maisel. You did a marvelous job!