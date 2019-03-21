The English serve their tea piping hot. Meghan Markle is gearing up to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, and part of preparing for a baby's arrival traditionally includes baby showers. Now, baby showers are different in every country, but at the end of the day, they're all about the joy of a new baby about to arrive. The queen of England's former aides, however, reportedly don't think this tradition is that cute. Apparently, baby showers in the U.S. can be a little over the top in their ~royal~ opinion. Queen Elizabeth's former aide's comments about Meghan Markle's baby shower are pretty shady. Elite Daily reached out to the palace for comment on the former aide's remarks, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The Duchess of Sussex made a secret trip to New York City in February to attend a baby shower reportedly thrown for her by Serena Williams and Amal Clooney. First of all, wow. The power that party had. According to a report by the Tatler, the party was attended by Markle's close friends Jessica Mulroney, publicist Celine Khavarani, former Suits costar Abigail Spencer, designer Misha Nonoo, and NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group chairman Bonnie Hammer. The party apparently went down on the Upper West Side of Manhattan at The Mark Hotel.

A source told Harper's Bazaar that the trip and shower were planned so the duchess could have a moment with her friends before the baby arrives.

"The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves,” the source said. "This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments."

The Queen's former press spokesman, Dickie Arbiter, apparently wasn't a fan of this posh party, though.

“Baby showers, it’s very much an American thing,” Arbiter told Us Weekly. “We don’t do it here in the U.K. It was a bit over the top in terms of expense and the way she got there.” Uh, a plane? I'm assuming it was a plane? What is extravagant about a plane?

Arbiter also commented (well, not really) on the rumors that another shower is being held in the U.K.

“That’s something they have to answer,” he said. “Meghan is American and she does things the American way.”

Uh...

According to Us Weekly, Kate Middleton is hosting another baby celebration for her duchess sister-in-law. Elite Daily reached out to the Palace previously for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

“There is still going to be some sort of private baby-centric event for Meghan’s U.K. people, and Kate will host,” a royal insider previously told the outlet. “Her glam people and other relatives will be there. Not sure if it’s a total baby ‘shower,’ but you could probably call it that.”

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I see nothing wrong with the Duchess of Sussex having as many damn baby showers as she pleases. It's her first baby! She should be able to celebrate to her heart's delight!

Let Meghan live, Dickie. That's the tea.