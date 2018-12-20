PUR's 'The Grinch' Makeup Collection Will Make Your Heart Grow Three Sizes This Year

It seems as if there's a major nostalgic moment happening in the beauty world right now, and the latest collection to happen on the #TBT train will make you look fondly on your childhood Christmases and make your heart grow three sizes this year. PÜR's 'The Grinch' makeup collection is a collector's vault set inspired by none other than Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and I guarantee you'll want everything in the collection.

PÜR debuted the original Grinch makeup collection back on Nov. 9 (the same day that the new animated version of The Grinch hit theaters) just in time to help you get into the holiday spirit, and ever since fans have fallen even more in love with everyone's favorite Who.

The entire collection available on PÜR's website now features the Good Enough to Steal Face Palette & Color-Changing Lip Balm Set ($25, PÜR), the He Hates It, You'll Love It 5-Piece Brush Set ($22, PÜR), the Beware of Perfection 4-Piece Mask Sampler Gift Set ($16, PÜR), the Heart Line 4-Piece Liquid Eyeliner Set ($16, PÜR), and the Grinch Stole My Look Color-Changing Skin-Perfecting Clay Mask ($17, PÜR). Not to mention, everything in the collection comes in festive holiday packaging, making it perfect gift for the beauty-obsessed Grinch fan on your shopping list. Or, you know, you can buy it for yourself and just call it a day.

Even better than anything else, everything in the collection retails for under $30, ultimately putting the "steal" in the Grinch's plan of stealing Christmas. You can purchase the set straight from PÜR's website or at Ulta.

Out of all the different pieces that come in the collection, the star of it all, in my opinion, would be the Good Enough to Steal Face Palette & Color-Changing Lip Balm Set ($25, PÜR). The 12-pan palette features 10 eyeshadows in matte, shimmer, and glitter finishes, as well as a glistening highlighter and a light, rosy pink blush. The eyeshadows include shades like "Mr. Grinch," an emerald green glitter; "MAAAAX!" a nude shimmer; and "Sly One" a matte plum. Each shade is lightly pigmented for a dusting of color, but the color can be amplified by first wetting your brush with a setting spray prior to applying the shadow.

Of course, the set wouldn't be complete without a Grinch-green lip balm that changes colors after it is applied. Finally, to really make the palette worth stealing, there's even a paper cutout model of Whoville that pops up when you open the palette.

In addition to the palette, the set of four eyeliners in the Heart Line 4-Piece Liquid Eyeliner Set ($16, PÜR) will also be sure to get you in the holiday spirit. The set includes white, green, red, and black liquid eyeliners with sharp felt points to help you achieve a cat eye as straight as the Grinch's heart line.

If your holiday season could use something joyful and triumphant, then hurry up and grab one of these pieces in the Grinch collection, because there'll be no sad faces on Christmas.